NC State's Ricky Person Jr. getting NFL opportunity

Person attended NC State’s Pro Day on March 29, and had been training in Florida following the end of the Wolfpack’s season.

Person went undrafted Saturday, but he was signed with the Baltimore Ravens following the draft.

NC State fourth-year junior running back Ricky Person Jr. just wanted a chance to play in the NFL, and he’ll receive it.

The 6-foot-1, 222-pound Person played right away at NC State, but injuries did hamper him early in his Wolfpack career. He played 16 games his first two years, but then remained healthy his last two campaigns.

Person rushed 455 times for 1,979 yards and 14 touchdowns, and caught 57 passes for 482 yards and four scores at NCSU. He rushed for over 100 yards in two games and split time with junior back Zonovan Knight.

Person’s ability to make plays in the passing game and pick up blitzes could lead to an NFL opportunity.

Person was prioritized during his sophomore year at Franklinton (N.C.) High, and earned an offer from then NC State running backs coach Des Kitchings. The class of 2018 prospect verbally committed to NC State on Jan. 18, 2017, and also made the move to Wake Forest (N.C.) Heritage High for his last two years of high school.

The scoreboard was simple in high school, if Person was healthy, he proved dominant. He battled an assortment of injuries, but amassed a big senior year. He rushed 262 times for 2,230 yards and 38 touchdowns, and caught 21 passes for 279 yards and three scores.

Rivals.com ranked Person at No. 85 overall in the country, the No. 4 all-purpose back nationally and the No. 5 overall player in the state of North Carolina in the 2018 class.

Person earned a spot in the U.S. Army All-American Bowl, and he was the North Carolina MVP in the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas, after rushing 15 times for 180 yards and two scores, and catching three passes for 24 yards and a touchdown.