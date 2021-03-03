NC State's regular season finale against Virginia Tech is canceled
NC State Wolfpack men's basketball's final regular season game against Virginia Tech has been canceled according to a release from the ACC.
The Pack was set to host the Hokies for what would have been Senior Day in PNC Arena on Saturday at 2:00 p.m.
Instead, the matchup has been canceled due to "quarantining and contact tracing review" inside the Virginia Tech program.
NC State is set to play Notre Dame on the road Wednesday night at 7:00 p.m. in what could now be its last game of the regular season.
The Wolfpack could elect to find a new opponent this weekend if one becomes available. The only ACC team that is not scheduled to play this weekend is Syracuse, but the Pack and the Orange have already met twice this season, both times resulting in a Syracuse win.
The Wolfpacker will have more on this developing story as more information becomes available.
