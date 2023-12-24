NC State's Payton Wilson to bypass Pop-Tarts Bowl
NC State sixth-year senior outside linebacker Payton Wilson has elected to bypass the Pop-Tarts Bowl against Kansas State on Dec. 28 in Orlando, Fla.
Wilson has had injuries in the past and is making sure he will be ready for the upcoming NFL Draft.
Wilson was a consensus All-American, won the Dick Butkus Award and Chuck Bednarik Award. He was the ACC defensive player of the year and first-team all-league.
Wilson has 138 tackles (69 solo), 17.5 tackles for loss, six sacks, three interceptions, one forced fumble, two recovered fumbles, six passes broken up and 10 quarterback hurries.
NC State will play linebackers Jaylon Scott, Caden Fordham and Devon Betty in Wilson’s absence.
