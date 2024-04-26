NC State's Payton Wilson to begin NFL dream with Pittsburgh Steelers
NC State sixth-year senior outside linebacker Payton Wilson has a new home for his next stop, getting drafted No. 98 overall to the Pittsburgh Steelers in the third round.
Wilson bypassed the Pop-Tarts Bowl against Kansas State on Dec. 28 in Orlando, Fla., and just practiced but didn't play in the Senior Bowl to protect his health.
Wilson has had injuries in the past, but proved his athleticism at the NFL Combine in late February. He checked in at 6-foot-4 and 233 pounds, and ran a 4.43-second 40-yard dash, 34.5 inches in the vertical jump and 9-11 in the broad jump. He bypassed doing the bench press.
Wilson was a consensus All-American, won the Dick Butkus Award and Chuck Bednarik Award. He was the ACC defensive player of the year and first-team all-league.
Wilson finished with 138 tackles (69 solo), 17.5 tackles for loss, six sacks, three interceptions, one forced fumble, two recovered fumbles, six passes broken up and 10 quarterback hurries last fall.
