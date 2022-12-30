NC State's offensive struggles too difficult to overcome
CHARLOTTE — NC State’s season-long offensive issues came to a head against Maryland in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl.
NC State had elite special teams and defense this season, but the offense had been uneven this season, partly due to playing four different quarterbacks and other positions in flux.
The Wolfpack could only muster four field goals Friday in a 16-12 loss against the Terrapins, with both teams playing short-handed. NC State’s season, which had such high expectations during the offseason, ended at 8-5.
NC State had some great achievements this season, but also some frustrating moments.
“Defensively, it’s the best football team I’ve coached,” NCSU coach Dave Doeren said. “I’ll have great memories of that. My first Lou Groza Award I’ve had the privilege of being on the football team with [senior kicker Christopher Dunn], and that was awesome.
“Probably, one of the best linebacker corps I’ve ever been around. We had a bunch of sellouts at home and our facilities keep getting better.”
Maryland improved to 8-5 and had three field goals and the lone touchdown of the game when junior quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa found true freshman wide receiver Octavian Smith on a 19-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter.
The game also showed why this will be a key offseason for NC State, with the need to establish an offensive identity and find a new quarterback. NC State has hired new offensive coordinator Robert Anae and offensive line coach Garett Tujague to help rectify the situation.
NC State's rushing attack was held to 18 carries for 27 yards, with a long run of five yards.
“I’m excited about the future, about Coach Anae and Coach Tujague joining our staff,” Doeren said. “I think it’s time for us to change and evolve. It couldn’t come at a better time.”
Maryland’s defense had been gashed by the upper half teams of the Big Ten this season on the ground. Opposing teams averaged 142.7 rushing yards per game against UMD going into the bowl game.
Maryland held NC State to 5 of 18 on third-down conversions, and the Wolfpack failed once on fourth and short.
The build up to the bowl game was filled with numerous distractions for both programs, which is slowly becoming the new reality.
“When those things happen while trying to win a bowl game, it is not always easy,” Doeren said. “You have injuries and players deciding if they want to go pro and opt outs. This team came to play and had only one opt out in the entire deal. We had some players who couldn’t play because of health.”
Without any semblance of a ground game, the Wolfpack became reliant on redshirt freshman quarterback Ben Finley and his right arm. The one-time fourth-string quarterback threw 48 times in the loss. He finished 22-of-48 passing for 269 yards and two interceptions.
Freshman quarterback MJ Morris missed the game due to injury, dashing the original plan of playing Finley and Morris.
“MJ practiced throughout the bowl [month], and as we got closer and closer to the game, he got sore,” Doeren said. “He just didn’t feel it was the right move for him.”
With the offense struggling, Dunn made four field goals of under 38 yards. He capped his decorated NC State career by going 28 of 29 on field goals for the season for 114 points.
“Chris Dunn has meant everything,” Doeren said. “You know what I went through [before he arrived]. That was painful, losing a game like we did on a missed field goal [against Clemson]. That probably changes the trajectory of our program, or faster.
“He’s very talented, clutch, consistent performer.”
Some of the issues Friday were also injury-related. The offensive line missed seniors Grant Gibson, a center, and left guard Chandler Zavala. Both seniors were first-team All-ACC selections. The reshuffled offensive line didn’t give up a sack, but also had another instance of not converting on fourth down and short.
NCSU also played without redshirt junior H-back Trent Pennix and starting wide receiver Devin Carter had elected to transfer. Freshman running back Michael Allen got injured during the game.
Whatever magic that occurred in the 30-27 double-overtime win at North Carolina on Nov. 25 was long gone a little over a month later.
“It’s tough when you are missing as many parts as we were,” Doeren said. “It comes down to executing better.
“It was a myriad of things on that side of the ball.”
NC State’s defense had been stout all season, with the linebacker trio of senior Isaiah Moore and juniors Payton Wilson and Drake Thomas leading the way. Moore and Thomas played their last game at NC State, and Wilson has his NFL decision looming. The trio along with senior safety Tanner Ingle combined for 42 tackles, three sacks and 10 tackles for loss in the loss.
The defense was also relatively healthy, though the secondary continued to get rocked at the nickel spot, leading cornerback Derrek Pitts to get his second start at the position. Senior Tyler Baker-Williams, junior Jakeen Harris and sophomore Devan Boykin all missed the game in the secondary. It led to junior college transfer Rakeim Ashford to get his most extensive playing time of the season, and he snagged a big interception and added five tackles.
NC State kept teasing that they’d come alive at some point in the fourth quarter, but never did. Finley threw an interception to UMD cornerback Jakorian Bennett, which essentially sealed the outcome. Maryland took over at its own 49-yard line with 2:28 left.
NC State will look remarkably different next year with a strong group of starters trying to make the NFL, plus the aforementioned coaching staff changes.
‘It’s a great group of young men that I got to coach and I’m going to miss them,” Doeren said. “You got to see probably Tanner Ingle at his best contact speed today. Seeing him hit like that, I’m going to miss a lot.
“I’m going to miss Drake Thomas, Isaiah Moore and so many of these guys.”
