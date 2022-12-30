NC State had some great achievements this season, but also some frustrating moments.

The Wolfpack could only muster four field goals Friday in a 16-12 loss against the Terrapins , with both teams playing short-handed. NC State’s season, which had such high expectations during the offseason, ended at 8-5.

NC State had elite special teams and defense this season, but the offense had been uneven this season, partly due to playing four different quarterbacks and other positions in flux.

CHARLOTTE — NC State’s season-long offensive issues came to a head against Maryland in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl.

“Defensively, it’s the best football team I’ve coached,” NCSU coach Dave Doeren said. “I’ll have great memories of that. My first Lou Groza Award I’ve had the privilege of being on the football team with [senior kicker Christopher Dunn], and that was awesome.

“Probably, one of the best linebacker corps I’ve ever been around. We had a bunch of sellouts at home and our facilities keep getting better.”

Maryland improved to 8-5 and had three field goals and the lone touchdown of the game when junior quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa found true freshman wide receiver Octavian Smith on a 19-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter.

The game also showed why this will be a key offseason for NC State, with the need to establish an offensive identity and find a new quarterback. NC State has hired new offensive coordinator Robert Anae and offensive line coach Garett Tujague to help rectify the situation.

NC State's rushing attack was held to 18 carries for 27 yards, with a long run of five yards.

“I’m excited about the future, about Coach Anae and Coach Tujague joining our staff,” Doeren said. “I think it’s time for us to change and evolve. It couldn’t come at a better time.”

Maryland’s defense had been gashed by the upper half teams of the Big Ten this season on the ground. Opposing teams averaged 142.7 rushing yards per game against UMD going into the bowl game.

Maryland held NC State to 5 of 18 on third-down conversions, and the Wolfpack failed once on fourth and short.

The build up to the bowl game was filled with numerous distractions for both programs, which is slowly becoming the new reality.

“When those things happen while trying to win a bowl game, it is not always easy,” Doeren said. “You have injuries and players deciding if they want to go pro and opt outs. This team came to play and had only one opt out in the entire deal. We had some players who couldn’t play because of health.”

Without any semblance of a ground game, the Wolfpack became reliant on redshirt freshman quarterback Ben Finley and his right arm. The one-time fourth-string quarterback threw 48 times in the loss. He finished 22-of-48 passing for 269 yards and two interceptions.

Freshman quarterback MJ Morris missed the game due to injury, dashing the original plan of playing Finley and Morris.

“MJ practiced throughout the bowl [month], and as we got closer and closer to the game, he got sore,” Doeren said. “He just didn’t feel it was the right move for him.”