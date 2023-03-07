Potter knew what he was looking for when he elected to transfer from Cincinnati to NC State on Dec. 22, 2022, following the Bearcats’ coaching change. The 6-foot-6, 274-pounder is glad to be out on the field once again and expected to provide depth at defensive end.

Noah Potter had been through the recruiting process, and he has three siblings who have gone through it too.

Potter has appreciated the welcome he’s received from coach Dave Doeren, defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Tony Gibson and defensive line coach Charley Wiles. They contacted him during the first day he entered the portal.

“It has been a great transition and I have family down here [in Pinehurst],” Potter said. “Being able to have a support system close by has been good. The coaching staff has been nothing but supportive. They’ve been really supportive and confidence boosting. I love playing for them.”

Potter declined to say how many colleges reached out to him, but he had his phone on “do not disturb” a lot.

Noah Potter was a four-star defensive end prospect by Rivals.com in the class of 2019. He was No. 14 overall in Ohio and the No. 26 strongside defensive end in the country.

Potter had three tackles in two years at Ohio State, which was marred by serious injuries. He had 17 tackles, three tackles for loss, five quarterback hurries and 1.5 sacks this past season.

“The way that they [NC State] have been successful consistently with the one down year in 2019,” Potter said. “In 2020, 2021 and especially last year were good years. I saw an opportunity to come in and make an impact.

“I think we have a good shot at winning the ACC. That is my main goal.”

Potter also understands how fast his football career can change, and that doesn’t even involve signing with Ohio State out of high school and then going to Cincinnati and NC State.

Potter came close to losing his eyesight in his right eye in the fall of 2021. He underwent emergency eye surgery for a detached retina and then spent two weeks in the hospital pondering what kind of future he might have. Add in having season-ending foot surgery two weeks earlier at Ohio State, and keeping his mental healthy positive was of utmost importance.

Potter said it took everything in his power to get that drive back to be the best player he can be.

“It really takes a toll on your mental,” Potter said. “I have a good support system and big in my faith. I was laying down on my side for two weeks trying to get fluid out of my right eye. Being able to read with one eye.

“It is one of the toughest things to think about, losing your right eye. On top of that, I lost my life because football was my life.”

Potter comes from an athletic family with his brother Micah Potter playing in the post for Ohio State and Wisconsin, and is now with the Utah Jazz. His sister Emma Potter is competing in track and field at Ball State. Another sibling, Caleb Potter, played baseball at West Virginia. NC State originally offered Micah Potter in basketball.

Noah Potter didn’t hesitate on declaring who is the best athlete in the family.

“It’s my younger sister,” Potter said. “She runs track at Ball State. From a family of all athletes, she is probably at the top. She does all the sports — soccer, track.”