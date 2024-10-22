NC State's new center Brandon Huntley-Hatfield ready to shine

in other news
Wolfpack newsstand — Oct. 20
The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Sunday.
California game grades by PFF
Here are the grades from Pro Football Focus on NC State's 24-23 win at California on Saturday in front of 35,303 fans.
NC State gets some luck, also made own luck
NC State faced adversity by overcoming a 13-point deficit in the fourth quarter and also got some much-needed luck.
Video: Daylan Smothers makes plays in passing game
NC State redshirt freshman running back Daylan Smothers takes Zoom questions from the media following the Pack's win.
Video: Davin Vann, defense make enough plays
NC State senior defensive end Davin Vann takes Zoom questions from the media following the Wolfpack's 24-23.
One of the most important in college basketball is ensuring the center position is taken care of.
NC State learned that lesson the hard way when center Manny Bates got injured in 2021-22 in the opening game of the season. The Wolfpack made sure that wouldn’t happen again and landed transfers D.J. Burns and Dusan Mahorcic in 2022-23, and then transfers Ben Middlebrooks and Mohamed Diarra arrived to join Burns last season.
NC State struck fast in the transfer portal last spring to land former Tennessee and Louisville post player Brandon Huntley-Hatfield on April 4, in one of the shrewdest moves of the offseason. NCSU eventually added Laval University junior Ishmael Diouf to Middlebrooks and Huntley-Hatfield, and the Wolfpack hope to be fortified once again.
The 6-foot-10, 240-pound Huntley-Hatfield has been on a journey since his freshman year of high school, and has learned numerous life lessons along the way. It led to averaging 12.9 points and 8.4 rebounds per game, and he shot 56.7 percent from the field at Louisville last year.
