Wolfpack newsstand — Oct. 20

Wolfpack newsstand — Oct. 20

The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Sunday.

 • Jacey Zembal
California game grades by PFF

California game grades by PFF

Here are the grades from Pro Football Focus on NC State's 24-23 win at California on Saturday in front of 35,303 fans.

 • Jacey Zembal
NC State gets some luck, also made own luck

NC State gets some luck, also made own luck

NC State faced adversity by overcoming a 13-point deficit in the fourth quarter and also got some much-needed luck.

 • Jacey Zembal
Video: Daylan Smothers makes plays in passing game

Video: Daylan Smothers makes plays in passing game

NC State redshirt freshman running back Daylan Smothers takes Zoom questions from the media following the Pack's win.

 • Jacey Zembal
Video: Davin Vann, defense make enough plays

Video: Davin Vann, defense make enough plays

NC State senior defensive end Davin Vann takes Zoom questions from the media following the Wolfpack's 24-23.

 • Jacey Zembal

Published Oct 22, 2024
NC State's new center Brandon Huntley-Hatfield ready to shine
Jacey Zembal
One of the most important in college basketball is ensuring the center position is taken care of.

NC State learned that lesson the hard way when center Manny Bates got injured in 2021-22 in the opening game of the season. The Wolfpack made sure that wouldn’t happen again and landed transfers D.J. Burns and Dusan Mahorcic in 2022-23, and then transfers Ben Middlebrooks and Mohamed Diarra arrived to join Burns last season.

NC State struck fast in the transfer portal last spring to land former Tennessee and Louisville post player Brandon Huntley-Hatfield on April 4, in one of the shrewdest moves of the offseason. NCSU eventually added Laval University junior Ishmael Diouf to Middlebrooks and Huntley-Hatfield, and the Wolfpack hope to be fortified once again.

The 6-foot-10, 240-pound Huntley-Hatfield has been on a journey since his freshman year of high school, and has learned numerous life lessons along the way. It led to averaging 12.9 points and 8.4 rebounds per game, and he shot 56.7 percent from the field at Louisville last year.

