NC State's Max Fisher enters transfer portal

The 6-foot-2, 215-pound Fisher played wide receiver and safety for NC State, but made his impact on special teams.

The former Washington (D.C.) Gonzaga College High product played in the first nine games of the season on special, making one tackle. He finished his career with 33 appearances, getting three catches for 46 yards. Fisher also blocked a punt against Ball State in 2019, and scored off a blocked punt in the win over Duke in 2020.

Rivals.com had Fisher as a two-star prospect in the class of 2017, but he did have 17 offers out of high school. He had 41 receptions for 583 yards and four touchdowns his senior year, helping Gonzaga repeat as D.C. champion.

Fisher picked NC State over Boston College, Indiana and Wake Forest among others. He was originally recruited by former NCSU cornerbacks coach George Barlow.

Fisher is the fourth NC State scholarship player to enter the portal joining safety Khalid Martin, defensive end Terrell Dawkins and cornerback Mario Love.