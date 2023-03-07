NC State assistant coach Kurt Roper has coached a variety of positions since 1999.

The most predominant has been quarterback, which he has returned to for the Wolfpack this spring. He had been the NCSU quarterbacks coach in 2019, and then moved to running backs the last three years.

Roper also was the quarterbacks coach or in tandem the offensive coordinator at Ole Miss, Kentucky, Duke, Florida, South Carolin and Colorado.

Roper said Tuesday he’s excited to work with the Wolfpack’s quarterbacks once again, and recruiting future signal callers of the future, which is another adjustment in his job duties.

Click below to watch his interview: