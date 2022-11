NC State coach Kevin Keatts was glad his team got tested against Campbell on Friday at PNC Arena.

NC State had three players in double figures to defeat Campbell 73-67 and improve to 2-0 on the young season.

Keatts liked scheduling Campbell and its slower Princeton-style offense to help with facing some ACC teams such as Georgia Tech.

Keatts also broke down the signing of Richmond (Va.) John Marshall senior forward Dennis Parker, which was a pleasant surprise Friday. Rivals.com ranks Parker No. 81 overall in the class of 2023.