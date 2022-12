NC State coach Kevin Keatts challenged his team about being tougher Tuesday.

The toughness factor might be more about being mentally tougher than physical. The team responded with a thorough 92-73 non-conference win over Furman.

Keatts also talked about adding freshman post player Isaiah Miranda to the roster at the mid-year point. Miranda was ranked No. 30 overall in the country by Rivais.com.

