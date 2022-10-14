The Pisgah (N.C.) High vs. Tuscola (N.C.) High rivalry will be played for the 100th time tonight.

NC State redshirt sophomore tight end Kam Walker played in four of those meetings — going a perfect 4-0 for Pisgah.

The 6-foot-5, 250-pound Walker, who missed last week’s game against Florida State with an injury, had earned a niche this season with his blocking. Walker talked about the big Pisgah and Tuscola rivalry earlier this month.

The former Rivals.com three-star prospect was ranked No. 36 overall in the state of North Carolina in the class of 2019. He picked NC State over offers from Wake Forest, Louisville, East Carolina, Campbell, Eastern Kentucky, Georgia State and Temple.

Walker’s teammates at NC State have dubbed him “Baby Gronk” for looking like former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski.