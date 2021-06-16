NC State’s family atmosphere prompted Jackson Vick to commit to the Pack

NC State football has had a red-hot start on the recruiting trail this month after landing five commits in the 2022 class in the first two weeks of June.

The most recent addition is three-star athlete Jackson Vick of Southern Nash High in Bailey (N.C.)

Vick, a 6-0, 175-pounder, is ranked the No. 20 overall prospect in the state of North Carolina according to Rivals and became the fourth in-state commit in the Wolfpack’s 2022 class.

Along with NC State, he held notable offers from Wake Forest, Duke, Syracuse and Appalachian State, among others. But after taking two unofficial visits to Raleigh last week, it was the family atmosphere in the Wolfpack program that led to his decision to pick NC State.

“I've always felt like NC State was the choice for me,” Vick said. “I committed the day after I left, but I still had visits to take that week. It was neck-and-neck, but at the end of the day, it just felt better for me to go to NC State because of my family and everything. My mom works right down the street, and we just love the city of Raleigh.”