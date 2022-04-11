NC State's Elissa Cunane, Kayla Jones go in second round

Former NC State center Elissa Cunane was selected No. 17 overall in the second round by the Seattle Storm in the WNBA Draft on Monday.

Cunane was joined by teammate Kayla Jones in the second round. The 6-1 power forward went No. 22 overall to the Minnesota Lynx. The Jamesville, N.C., native averaged 8.7 points and 4.9 rebounds per game this past season. She shot 41.7 percent from three-point land.

Cunane, who is from Summerfield, N.C., had one of the most decorated four-year careers in NC State women's basketball history. She was a nine-time All-American, four-time ACC champion and two-time ACC Tournament MVP. Cunane was named a consensus All-American by the The Associated Press, USBWA and WBCA following the 2021-22 season.

Cunane averaged 13.7 points and 7.6 rebounds in 25.7 minutes per game this past season. She shot 53.1 percent from the field, 41.9 percent on three-pointers and 83.5 percent from the free-throw line.

The 6-foo-5 Cunane played in 125 games for NC State, starting 101 of them. She ended her time at NC State ranked sixth in program history in career points (1,855), seventh in double-doubles (34) and fifth in rebounds (986). She is the program record holder in free-throws made (513).

Cunane averaged 14.8 points, 7.9 rebounds and 54.0 percent shooting in her career.

The Wolfpack has had 18 players in program history be chosen in the WNBA Draft, with four of those selections occurring in the first round.