NC State's Dereon Seabron wins ACC's most improved, 2nd-team all-league

NC State freshman wing Terquavion Smith was third in ACC freshman of the year, was on the all-rookie squad and named honorable mention all-league. He is averaging 16.5 points per game and has made 96 three-pointers. NC State sophomore point guard Cam Hayes earned a vote for sixth man of the year.

Seabron averaged 5.2 points and 3.5 rebounds in 17.4 minutes per game last year, erupted this season. He improved to 17.3 points, 8.0 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game. He shot 49.9 percent form the field and terrorized teams at times with his dribble-drive game.

Seabron had a season-high 39 points and 19 rebounds in 57 minutes in the four-overtime win vs. Nebraska on Dec. 1. He also had an ACC-best 32 points, to go along with seven rebounds and seven assists in the first meeting against Florida State.

What’s scary about Seabron’s improvement is that he could continue to vastly improve his game with another year at NC State, which went 11-20 overall and 4-16 in the ACC.

The 6-foot-7, 180-pounder from Norfolk, Va., only made eight three-pointers in 20 ACC games, including just two over the last eight games. Seabron shot 11 of 41 for 26.8 percent from beyond the arc. He also played point guard for the majority of the season after sophomore Cam Hayes went to the bench.

Seabron scored in double figures in all but two contests, and added 11 double-doubles for points and rebounds.