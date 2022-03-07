 NC State redshirt sophomore guard Dereon Seabron was named the ACC’s Most Improved Player and 2nd-team all-conference.
{{ timeAgo('2022-03-07 08:25:11 -0600') }} basketball

NC State's Dereon Seabron wins ACC's most improved, 2nd-team all-league

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
@NCStateRivals

NC State redshirt sophomore guard Dereon Seabron was named the ACC’s Most Improved Player and second-team all-conference.

Seabron averaged 5.2 points and 3.5 rebounds in 17.4 minutes per game last year, erupted this season. He improved to 17.3 points, 8.0 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game. He shot 49.9 percent form the field and terrorized teams at times with his dribble-drive game.

NC State freshman wing Terquavion Smith was third in ACC freshman of the year, was on the all-rookie squad and named honorable mention all-league. He is averaging 16.5 points per game and has made 96 three-pointers. NC State sophomore point guard Cam Hayes earned a vote for sixth man of the year.

NC State redshirt sophomore guard Dereon Seabron was named ACC's most improved and second-team all-league Monday. (USA Today Sports Images)

Seabron had a season-high 39 points and 19 rebounds in 57 minutes in the four-overtime win vs. Nebraska on Dec. 1. He also had an ACC-best 32 points, to go along with seven rebounds and seven assists in the first meeting against Florida State.

What’s scary about Seabron’s improvement is that he could continue to vastly improve his game with another year at NC State, which went 11-20 overall and 4-16 in the ACC.

The 6-foot-7, 180-pounder from Norfolk, Va., only made eight three-pointers in 20 ACC games, including just two over the last eight games. Seabron shot 11 of 41 for 26.8 percent from beyond the arc. He also played point guard for the majority of the season after sophomore Cam Hayes went to the bench.

Seabron scored in double figures in all but two contests, and added 11 double-doubles for points and rebounds.

2021-22 ACC Award Winners

Player of Year: Alondes Williams, Wake Forest

Rookie of Year: Paolo Banchero, Duke

Coach of Year: Steve Forbes, Wake Forest

Defensive Player of Year: Mark Williams, Duke

Most Improved Player: Dereon Seabron, NC State

Sixth Man of Year: Matthew Cleveland, Florida State

2021-22 All-ACC Team

First Team

Armando Bacot, North Carolina, 380

Alondes Williams, Wake Forest, 373

Paolo Banchero, Duke, 372

Kameron McGusty, Miami, 315

Buddy Boeheim, Syracuse, 241

Second Team

Keve Aluma, Virginia Tech, 192

Dereon Seabron, NC State, 166

Wendell Moore Jr., Duke, 161

Blake Wesley, Notre Dame, 148

Jake LaRavia, Wake Forest, 147

Third Team

Dane Goodwin, Notre Dame, 131

Mark Williams, Duke, 119

Isaiah Wong, Miami, 119

Jayden Gardner, Virginia, 106

Michael Devoe, Georgia Tech, 105

Honorable Mention

Caleb Love, North Carolina, 84

PJ Hall, Clemson, 72

John Hugley, Pitt, 54

Charlie Moore, Miami, 42

Brady Manek, North Carolina, 38

Kihei Clark, Virginia, 22

AJ Griffin, Duke, 22

Paul Atkinson Jr., Notre Dame, 20

Terquavion Smith, NC State, 15

Reece Beekman, Virginia, 15

Note: All-ACC Team points are determined on a 5-3-1 system (five points for first team, three points for second team, one point for third team).

ACC Player of the Year

Alondes Williams, Wake Forest, 41 votes

Armando Bacot, North Carolina, 31

Paolo Banchero, Duke, 6

ACC Freshman of the Year

Paolo Banchero, Duke, 72 votes

Blake Wesley, Notre Dame, 4

Terquavion Smith, NC State, 1

Trevor Keels, Duke, 1

ACC Defensive Player of the Year

Mark Williams, Duke, 46 votes

Reece Beekman, Virginia, 20

Leaky Black, North Carolina, 7

Wendell Moore Jr., Duke, 3

Charlie Moore, Miami, 2

ACC Most Improved Player

Dereon Seabron, NC State, 33 votes

PJ Hall, Clemson, 28

Mark Williams, Duke, 4

John Hugley, Pitt, 4

Dane Goodwin, Notre Dame, 3

Jesse Edwards, Syracuse, 2

Wendell Moore Jr., Duke, 2

James Karnik, Boston College, 1

RJ Davis, North Carolina, 1

ACC Sixth Man of the Year

Matthew Cleveland, Florida State, 52 votes

El Ellis, Louisville, 6

Anthony Walker, Miami, 6

Khadim Sy, Wake Forest, 6

Kadin Shedrick, Virginia, 5

Quinten Post, Boston College, 2

Cam Hayes, NC State, 1

ACC Coach of the Year

Steve Forbes, Wake Forest, 40 votes

Mike Krzyzewski, Duke, 19

Mike Brey, Notre Dame, 13

Jim Larrañaga, Miami, 3

Mike Young, Virginia Tech, 1

Hubert Davis, North Carolina, 1

Tony Bennett, Virginia, 1

All-ACC Defensive Team

Mark Williams, Duke, 77 votes

Reece Beekman, Virginia, 69

Leaky Black, North Carolina, 55

Charlie Moore, Miami, 45

Wendell Moore Jr., Duke, 33

All-Rookie Team

Paolo Banchero, Duke, 77 votes

Terquavion Smith, NC State, 73

Blake Wesley, Notre Dame, 72

AJ Griffin, Duke, 66

Trevor Keels, Duke, 50

