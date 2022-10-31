News More News
NC State's depth chart vs. Wake Forest

The Wolfpack Central staff
NC State's depth chart against Wake Forest has had a few positions solidified, and some backups have moved into two-deep.

No. 21-ranked NC State hosts Wake Forest at 8 p.m. Saturday on ACC Network. Freshman quarterback MJ Morris is now first string after his strong second-half performance last Thursday against Virginia Tech.

NC State coach Dave Doeren announced that junior defensive end Savion Jackson is out for the year with a knee injury. Freshman defensive end Brandon Cleveland has moved into second string at the position.

Redshirt freshman Patrick Matan has moved from backup left tackle to right tackle. Senior Bryson Speas is listed as an "or" with redshirt sophomore left tackle Anthony Belton.

Redshirt sophomore Kam Walker is now second-string at the H tight end spot, after being injured the last few games.

Redshirt junior Jasiah Provillon has moved to third string at the X receiver, and freshman Terrell Timmons Jr. is now third string at the Z spot.

The secondary has also gotten tightened up a big, with sophomore Devan Boykin now in a "or" with Tyler Baker-Williams at nickel. Sophomore cornerback Aydan White and senior Derrek Pitts Jr. are now an "or" at left cornerback. Redshirt sophomore Shyheim Battle and redshirt junior Teshaun Smith are 1-2 at the right cornerback spot.

NC State also has senior Cyrus Fagan and junior Jakeen Harris sharing the strong safety spot. Redshirt freshman Sean Brown has moved into second string at free safety.

Offense

Quarterbacks
No. Name Ht. Wt. Year Stars

16

M.J. Morris

6-2

192

Fr.

****

14

Jack Chambers

5-10

190

Sr.


10

Ben Finley

6-3

201

R-Fr.

***
Running backs
No. Name Ht. Wt. Year Stars

3

Jordan Houston

or

5-10

192

Jr.

***

0

Demie Sumo-Karngbaye

6-0

210

Soph.

***

28

Demarcus Jones II

5-10

210

R-Soph.

34

Delbert Mimms III

5-11

215

R-Soph.

**
Wide receivers
No. Name Ht. Wt. Year Stars

X

88

Devin Carter

or

6-3

215

R-Jr.

***

11

Darryl Jones

6-3

195

Sr.

****

84

Jasiah Provillon

6-2

205

R-Jr.

***

SL






5

Thayer Thomas

6-0

195

Sr.


4

Porter Rooks

6-1

195

Soph.

****

21

Jalen Coit

5-11

171

R-Fr.

***

Z






15

Keyon Lesane

5-11

190

Jr.

***

8

Julian Gray

5-11

197

R-Fr.

***

82

Terrell Timmons Jr.

6-2

180

Fr.

***
Tight ends
No. Name Ht. Wt. Year Stars

Y

6

Trent Pennix

6-3

230

R-Jr.

***

47

Cedric Seabrough

6-4

245

R-Fr.

***

H

29

Christopher Toudle

6-4

240

R-Soph.

***

87

Kam Walker

6-5

250

R-Soph.

***
Offensive line
No. Name Ht. Wt. Year Stars

LT

74

Anthony Belton or

6-6

330

R-Soph.

56

Bryson Speas

6-3

310

R-Sr.

***

LG

64

Chandler Zavala

6-5

325

Sr.

75

Anthony Carter Jr.

6-3

300

R-Fr.

***

C

50

Grant Gibson

6-1

310

Sr.

****

67

Lyndon Cooper

6-2

330

R-Fr.

***

RG

54

Dylan McMahon

6-4

300

R-Soph.

***

53

Derrick Eason

6-4

315

R-Jr.

***

RT

52

Timothy McKay

6-4

315

R-Soph.

***

76

Patrick Matan

6-4

310

R-Fr.

***

Defense

Defensive line
No. Name Ht. Wt. Year Stars

LE

45

Davin Vann

6-2

295

Soph.

****

44

Brandon Cleveland

6-4

290

Fr.

****

N

48

Cory Durden

or

6-4

305

Sr.

***

0

Josh Harris

6-4

325

R-Soph.

****

RE

5

C.J. Clark

6-3

300

R-Soph.

****

58

Travali Price

6-4

265

R-Fr.

***
Linebackers
No. Name Ht. Wt. Year Stars

SAM

32

Drake Thomas

6-0

230

Jr.

***

27

Jayland Parker

6-1

215

R-Fr.

***

MLB

1

Isaiah Moore

6-2

232

Sr.

***

26

Devon Betty

6-1

225

Soph.

***

WLB

11

Payton Wilson

6-4

230

R-Jr.

****

2

Jaylon Scott

6-1

225

Jr.

***
Safeties/Nickel
No. Name Ht. Wt. Year Stars

NIC

13

Tyler Baker-Williams or

6-0

205

Sr.

***

12

Devan Boykin

5-10

185

Soph.

***

SS

4

Cyrus Fagan or

6-1

197

Sr.

****

6

Jakeen Harris

5-10

190

Jr.

***

FS

10

Tanner Ingle

5-10

186

Sr.

***

20

Sean Brown

6-0

195

R-Fr.

**
Cornerbacks
No. Name Ht. Wt. Year Stars

LC

3

Aydan White or

6-0

185

Soph.

***

24

Derrek Pitts Jr.

6-1

193

R-Sr.

****

RC

25

Shyheim Battle

6-2

195

R-Soph.

****

22

Teshaun Smith

6-3

190

R-Jr.

***

Special Teams

Special teams
No. Name Ht. Wt. Year Stars

PK

32

Christopher Dunn

5-8

179

Sr.

**

90

Collin Smith

5-9

185

R-Soph.

P

97

Shane McDonough

6-1

200

Sr.

98

Caden Noonkester

6-6

200

R-Fr.

KO

90

Colin Smith

5-9

185

R-Soph.

LS

91

Joe Shimko

6-0

220

Jr.

**

92

Alex McLaughlin

5-10

230

R-Fr.

H

97

Shane McDonough

6-1

200

Sr.

98

Caden Noonkester

6-6

200

R-Fr.

PR

5

Thayer Thomas

6-0

195

Sr.

21

Jalen Coit

5-11

171

R-Fr.

***

KR

8

Julian Gray

5-11

197

R-Fr.

***

3

Jordan Houston

5-10

192

Jr.

***

