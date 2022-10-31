NC State's depth chart against Wake Forest has had a few positions solidified, and some backups have moved into two-deep.

No. 21-ranked NC State hosts Wake Forest at 8 p.m. Saturday on ACC Network. Freshman quarterback MJ Morris is now first string after his strong second-half performance last Thursday against Virginia Tech.

NC State coach Dave Doeren announced that junior defensive end Savion Jackson is out for the year with a knee injury. Freshman defensive end Brandon Cleveland has moved into second string at the position.

Redshirt freshman Patrick Matan has moved from backup left tackle to right tackle. Senior Bryson Speas is listed as an "or" with redshirt sophomore left tackle Anthony Belton.

Redshirt sophomore Kam Walker is now second-string at the H tight end spot, after being injured the last few games.

Redshirt junior Jasiah Provillon has moved to third string at the X receiver, and freshman Terrell Timmons Jr. is now third string at the Z spot.

The secondary has also gotten tightened up a big, with sophomore Devan Boykin now in a "or" with Tyler Baker-Williams at nickel. Sophomore cornerback Aydan White and senior Derrek Pitts Jr. are now an "or" at left cornerback. Redshirt sophomore Shyheim Battle and redshirt junior Teshaun Smith are 1-2 at the right cornerback spot.

NC State also has senior Cyrus Fagan and junior Jakeen Harris sharing the strong safety spot. Redshirt freshman Sean Brown has moved into second string at free safety.