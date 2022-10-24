NC State's depth chart vs. Virginia Tech
NC State's depth chart for the Virginia Tech has a healthy player re-added to the depth chart, but a key starter has been omitted.
No. 24-ranked NC State hosts 2-5 Virginia Tech at 7:30 p.m. Thursday on ESPN. The Wolfpack welcome back redshirt junior tight end Trent Pennix, but starting junior defensive end Savion Jackson is currently not on the depth chart. Redshirt sophomore C.J. Clark is first-string at defensive end, and redshirt freshman Claude Larkins is the backup behind Davin Vann.
NC State also took off sophomore wide receiver Anthony Smith and redshirt junior quarterback Devin Leary from the depth chart due to injury. Redshirt freshman quarterback Ben Finley is now at third string.
Offense
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Year
|Stars
|
14
|
Jack Chambers
|
5-10
|
190
|
Sr.
|
16
|
M.J. Morris
|
6-2
|
192
|
Fr.
|
****
|
10
|
Ben Finley
|
6-3
|
201
|
R-Fr.
|
***
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Year
|Stars
|
3
|
Jordan Houston
or
|
5-10
|
192
|
Jr.
|
***
|
0
|
Demie Sumo-Karngbaye
|
6-0
|
210
|
Soph.
|
***
|
28
|
Demarcus Jones II
|
5-10
|
210
|
R-Soph.
|
34
|
Delbert Mimms III
|
5-11
|
215
|
R-Soph.
|
**
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Year
|Stars
|
X
|
88
|
Devin Carter
or
|
6-3
|
215
|
R-Jr.
|
***
|
11
|
Darryl Jones
|
6-3
|
195
|
Sr.
|
****
|
SL
|
5
|
Thayer Thomas
|
6-0
|
195
|
Sr.
|
|
4
|
Porter Rooks
|
6-1
|
195
|
Soph.
|
****
|
21
|
Jalen Coit
|
5-11
|
171
|
R-Fr.
|
***
|
Z
|
15
|
Keyon Lesane
|
5-11
|
190
|
Jr.
|
***
|
8
|
Julian Gray
|
5-11
|
197
|
R-Fr.
|
***
|
84
|
Jasiah Provillon
|
6-2
|
205
|
R-Jr.
|
***
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Year
|Stars
|
Y
|
6
|
Trent Pennix
|
6-3
|
230
|
R-Jr.
|
***
|
47
|
Cedric Seabrough
|
6-4
|
245
|
R-Fr.
|
***
|
H
|
29
|
Christopher Toudle
|
6-4
|
240
|
R-Soph.
|
***
|
48
|
Fred Seabrough
|
6-4
|
250
|
R-Fr.
|
***
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Year
|Stars
|
LT
|
74
|
Anthony Belton
|
6-6
|
330
|
R-Soph.
|
76
|
Patrick Matan
|
6-4
|
310
|
R-Fr.
|
***
|
LG
|
64
|
Chandler Zavala
|
6-5
|
325
|
Sr.
|
75
|
Anthony Carter Jr.
|
6-3
|
300
|
R-Fr.
|
***
|
C
|
50
|
Grant Gibson
|
6-1
|
310
|
Sr.
|
****
|
67
|
Lyndon Cooper
|
6-2
|
330
|
R-Fr.
|
***
|
RG
|
54
|
Dylan McMahon
|
6-4
|
300
|
R-Soph.
|
***
|
53
|
Derrick Eason
|
6-4
|
315
|
R-Jr.
|
***
|
RT
|
52
|
Timothy McKay
or
|
6-4
|
315
|
R-Soph.
|
***
|
56
|
Bryson Speas
|
6-3
|
310
|
Sr.
|
***
Defense
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Year
|Stars
|
LE
|
45
|
Davin Vann
|
6-2
|
295
|
Soph.
|
****
|
97
|
Claude Larkins
|
6-4
|
282
|
R-Fr.
|
***
|
N
|
48
|
Cory Durden
or
|
6-4
|
305
|
Sr.
|
***
|
0
|
Josh Harris
|
6-4
|
325
|
R-Soph.
|
****
|
RE
|
5
|
C.J. Clark
|
6-3
|
300
|
R-Soph.
|
****
|
58
|
Travali Price
|
6-4
|
265
|
R-Fr.
|
***
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Year
|Stars
|
SAM
|
32
|
Drake Thomas
|
6-0
|
230
|
Jr.
|
***
|
27
|
Jayland Parker
|
6-1
|
215
|
R-Fr.
|
***
|
MLB
|
1
|
Isaiah Moore
|
6-2
|
232
|
Sr.
|
***
|
26
|
Devon Betty
|
6-1
|
225
|
Soph.
|
***
|
WLB
|
11
|
Payton Wilson
|
6-4
|
230
|
R-Jr.
|
****
|
2
|
Jaylon Scott
|
6-1
|
225
|
Jr.
|
***
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Year
|Stars
|
NIC
|
13
|
Tyler Baker-Williams
|
6-0
|
205
|
Sr.
|
***
|
6
|
Jakeen Harris
or
|
5-10
|
190
|
Jr.
|
***
|
12
|
Devan Boykin
|
5-10
|
185
|
Soph.
|
***
|
SS
|
4
|
Cyrus Fagan
|
6-1
|
197
|
Sr.
|
****
|
12
|
Devan Boykin
|
5-10
|
185
|
Soph.
|
***
|
FS
|
10
|
Tanner Ingle
|
5-10
|
186
|
Sr.
|
***
|
6
|
Jakeen Harris
|
5-10
|
190
|
Jr.
|
***
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Year
|Stars
|
LC
|
24
|
Derrek Pitts Jr. or
|
6-1
|
193
|
Sr.
|
****
|
3
|
Aydan White
|
6-0
|
185
|
Soph.
|
***
|
22
|
Teshaun Smith
|
6-3
|
190
|
R-Jr.
|
***
|
RC
|
25
|
Shyheim Battle or
|
6-2
|
195
|
R-Soph.
|
****
|
3
|
Aydan White
|
6-0
|
185
|
Soph.
|
***
|
22
|
Teshaun Smith
|
6-3
|
190
|
R-Jr.
|
***
Special Teams
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Year
|Stars
|
PK
|
32
|
Christopher Dunn
|
5-8
|
179
|
Sr.
|
**
|
90
|
Collin Smith
|
5-9
|
185
|
R-Soph.
|
P
|
97
|
Shane McDonough
|
6-1
|
200
|
Sr.
|
98
|
Caden Noonkester
|
6-6
|
200
|
R-Fr.
|
KO
|
90
|
Colin Smith
|
5-9
|
185
|
R-Soph.
|
LS
|
91
|
Joe Shimko
|
6-0
|
220
|
Jr.
|
**
|
92
|
Alex McLaughlin
|
5-10
|
230
|
R-Fr.
|
H
|
97
|
Shane McDonough
|
6-1
|
200
|
Sr.
|
98
|
Caden Noonkester
|
6-6
|
200
|
R-Fr.
|
PR
|
5
|
Thayer Thomas
|
6-0
|
195
|
Sr.
|
21
|
Jalen Coit
|
5-11
|
171
|
R-Fr.
|
***
|
KR
|
8
|
Julian Gray
|
5-11
|
197
|
R-Fr.
|
***
|
3
|
Jordan Houston
|
5-10
|
192
|
Jr.
|
***
——
