NC State's depth chart for the Virginia Tech has a healthy player re-added to the depth chart, but a key starter has been omitted.

No. 24-ranked NC State hosts 2-5 Virginia Tech at 7:30 p.m. Thursday on ESPN. The Wolfpack welcome back redshirt junior tight end Trent Pennix, but starting junior defensive end Savion Jackson is currently not on the depth chart. Redshirt sophomore C.J. Clark is first-string at defensive end, and redshirt freshman Claude Larkins is the backup behind Davin Vann.

NC State also took off sophomore wide receiver Anthony Smith and redshirt junior quarterback Devin Leary from the depth chart due to injury. Redshirt freshman quarterback Ben Finley is now at third string.