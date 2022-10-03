NC State's depth chart for the Florida State doesn't have any changes, though some will have to happen.

No. 14-ranked NC State hosts Florida State at 8 p.m. Saturday on the ACC Network. The Wolfpack will play the first half without senior cornerback Derrek Pitts Jr., who was ejected in the second half for targeting at Clemson.

Sophomore right tackle Timothy McKay started against Clemson, along with sophomore cornerback Aydan White and junior Jakeen Harris at nickel.