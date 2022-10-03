NC State's depth chart vs. Florida State
NC State's depth chart for the Florida State doesn't have any changes, though some will have to happen.
No. 14-ranked NC State hosts Florida State at 8 p.m. Saturday on the ACC Network. The Wolfpack will play the first half without senior cornerback Derrek Pitts Jr., who was ejected in the second half for targeting at Clemson.
Sophomore right tackle Timothy McKay started against Clemson, along with sophomore cornerback Aydan White and junior Jakeen Harris at nickel.
Offense
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Year
|Stars
|
13
|
Devin Leary
|
6-1
|
212
|
R-Jr.
|
****
|
14
|
Jack Chambers
|
5-10
|
190
|
Sr.
|
16
|
M.J. Morris
|
6-2
|
192
|
Fr.
|
****
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Year
|Stars
|
3
|
Jordan Houston
or
|
5-10
|
192
|
Jr.
|
***
|
0
|
Demie Sumo-Karngbaye
|
6-0
|
210
|
Soph.
|
***
|
28
|
Demarcus Jones II
|
5-10
|
210
|
R-Soph.
|
34
|
Delbert Mimms III
|
5-11
|
215
|
R-Soph.
|
**
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Year
|Stars
|
X
|
88
|
Devin Carter
or
|
6-3
|
215
|
R-Jr.
|
***
|
11
|
Darryl Jones
|
6-3
|
195
|
Sr.
|
****
|
85
|
Anthony Smith
|
6-2
|
190
|
Soph.
|
**
|
SL
|
5
|
Thayer Thomas
|
6-0
|
195
|
Sr.
|
|
4
|
Porter Rooks
|
6-1
|
195
|
Soph.
|
****
|
21
|
Jalen Coit
|
5-11
|
171
|
R-Fr.
|
***
|
Z
|
15
|
Keyon Lesane
|
5-11
|
190
|
Jr.
|
***
|
8
|
Julian Gray
|
5-11
|
197
|
R-Fr.
|
***
|
84
|
Jasiah Provillon
|
6-2
|
205
|
R-Jr.
|
***
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Year
|Stars
|
Y
|
47
|
Cedric Seabrough
|
6-4
|
245
|
R-Fr.
|
***
|
87
|
Kameron Walker
|
6-5
|
250
|
R-Soph.
|
***
|
H
|
29
|
Christopher Toudle
|
6-4
|
240
|
R-Soph.
|
***
|
48
|
Fred Seabrough
|
6-4
|
250
|
R-Fr.
|
***
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Year
|Stars
|
LT
|
74
|
Anthony Belton
|
6-6
|
330
|
R-Soph.
|
76
|
Patrick Matan
|
6-4
|
310
|
R-Fr.
|
***
|
LG
|
64
|
Chandler Zavala
|
6-5
|
325
|
Sr.
|
75
|
Anthony Carter Jr.
|
6-3
|
300
|
R-Fr.
|
***
|
C
|
50
|
Grant Gibson
|
6-1
|
310
|
Sr.
|
****
|
67
|
Lyndon Cooper
|
6-2
|
330
|
R-Fr.
|
***
|
RG
|
54
|
Dylan McMahon
|
6-4
|
300
|
R-Soph.
|
***
|
53
|
Derrick Eason
|
6-4
|
315
|
R-Jr.
|
***
|
RT
|
52
|
Timothy McKay
or
|
6-4
|
315
|
R-Soph.
|
***
|
56
|
Bryson Speas
|
6-3
|
310
|
Sr.
|
***
Defense
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Year
|Stars
|
LE
|
45
|
Davin Vann
or
|
6-2
|
295
|
Soph.
|
****
|
5
|
C.J. Clark
|
6-3
|
300
|
R-Soph.
|
****
|
97
|
Claude Larkins
|
6-4
|
282
|
R-Fr.
|
***
|
N
|
48
|
Cory Durden
or
|
6-4
|
305
|
Sr.
|
***
|
0
|
Josh Harris
|
6-4
|
325
|
R-Soph.
|
****
|
RE
|
9
|
Savion Jackson
|
6-2
|
290
|
Soph.
|
***
|
58
|
Travali Price
|
6-4
|
265
|
R-Fr.
|
***
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Year
|Stars
|
SAM
|
32
|
Drake Thomas
|
6-0
|
230
|
Jr.
|
***
|
27
|
Jayland Parker
|
6-1
|
215
|
R-Fr.
|
***
|
MLB
|
1
|
Isaiah Moore
|
6-2
|
232
|
Sr.
|
***
|
26
|
Devon Betty
|
6-1
|
225
|
Soph.
|
***
|
WLB
|
11
|
Payton Wilson
|
6-4
|
230
|
R-Jr.
|
****
|
2
|
Jaylon Scott
|
6-1
|
225
|
Jr.
|
***
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Year
|Stars
|
NIC
|
13
|
Tyler Baker-Williams
|
6-0
|
205
|
Sr.
|
***
|
6
|
Jakeen Harris
or
|
5-10
|
190
|
Jr.
|
***
|
12
|
Devan Boykin
|
5-10
|
185
|
Soph.
|
***
|
SS
|
4
|
Cyrus Fagan
|
6-1
|
197
|
Sr.
|
****
|
12
|
Devan Boykin
|
5-10
|
185
|
Soph.
|
***
|
FS
|
10
|
Tanner Ingle
|
5-10
|
186
|
Sr.
|
***
|
6
|
Jakeen Harris
|
5-10
|
190
|
Jr.
|
***
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Year
|Stars
|
LC
|
24
|
Derrek Pitts Jr. or
|
6-1
|
193
|
Sr.
|
****
|
3
|
Aydan White
|
6-0
|
185
|
Soph.
|
***
|
22
|
Teshaun Smith
|
6-3
|
190
|
R-Jr.
|
***
|
RC
|
25
|
Shyheim Battle or
|
6-2
|
195
|
R-Soph.
|
****
|
3
|
Aydan White
|
6-0
|
185
|
Soph.
|
***
|
22
|
Teshaun Smith
|
6-3
|
190
|
R-Jr.
|
***
Special Teams
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Year
|Stars
|
PK
|
32
|
Christopher Dunn
|
5-8
|
179
|
Sr.
|
**
|
90
|
Collin Smith
|
5-9
|
185
|
R-Soph.
|
P
|
97
|
Shane McDonough
|
6-1
|
200
|
Sr.
|
98
|
Caden Noonkester
|
6-6
|
200
|
R-Fr.
|
KO
|
90
|
Colin Smith
|
5-9
|
185
|
R-Soph.
|
LS
|
91
|
Joe Shimko
|
6-0
|
220
|
Jr.
|
**
|
92
|
Alex McLaughlin
|
5-10
|
230
|
R-Fr.
|
H
|
97
|
Shane McDonough
|
6-1
|
200
|
Sr.
|
98
|
Caden Noonkester
|
6-6
|
200
|
R-Fr.
|
PR
|
5
|
Thayer Thomas
|
6-0
|
195
|
Sr.
|
21
|
Jalen Coit
|
5-11
|
171
|
R-Fr.
|
***
|
KR
|
8
|
Julian Gray
|
5-11
|
197
|
R-Fr.
|
***
|
3
|
Jordan Houston
|
5-10
|
192
|
Jr.
|
***
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook