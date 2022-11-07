NC State's depth chart vs. Boston College
NC State's depth chart against Boston College has essentially held steady in the two deep.
The lone notable change is redshirt freshman Caden Noonkester is the holder, after previous holder Shane McDonough injured his thigh against Wake Forest last Saturday. McDonough is still listed as the first-string punter for the Boston College game, which is 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Carter-Finley Stadium on the ACC Network.
Offense
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Year
|Stars
|
16
|
M.J. Morris
|
6-2
|
192
|
Fr.
|
****
|
14
|
Jack Chambers
|
5-10
|
190
|
Sr.
|
|
10
|
Ben Finley
|
6-3
|
201
|
R-Fr.
|
***
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Year
|Stars
|
3
|
Jordan Houston
or
|
5-10
|
192
|
Jr.
|
***
|
0
|
Demie Sumo-Karngbaye
|
6-0
|
210
|
Soph.
|
***
|
28
|
Demarcus Jones II
|
5-10
|
210
|
R-Soph.
|
34
|
Delbert Mimms III
|
5-11
|
215
|
R-Soph.
|
**
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Year
|Stars
|
X
|
88
|
Devin Carter
or
|
6-3
|
215
|
R-Jr.
|
***
|
11
|
Darryl Jones
|
6-3
|
195
|
Sr.
|
****
|
84
|
Jasiah Provillon
|
6-2
|
205
|
R-Jr.
|
***
|
SL
|
|
|
|
|
|
5
|
Thayer Thomas
|
6-0
|
195
|
Sr.
|
|
4
|
Porter Rooks
|
6-1
|
195
|
Soph.
|
****
|
21
|
Jalen Coit
|
5-11
|
171
|
R-Fr.
|
***
|
Z
|
|
|
|
|
|
15
|
Keyon Lesane
|
5-11
|
190
|
Jr.
|
***
|
8
|
Julian Gray
|
5-11
|
197
|
R-Fr.
|
***
|
82
|
Terrell Timmons Jr.
|
6-2
|
180
|
Fr.
|
***
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Year
|Stars
|
Y
|
6
|
Trent Pennix
|
6-3
|
230
|
R-Jr.
|
***
|
47
|
Cedric Seabrough
|
6-4
|
245
|
R-Fr.
|
***
|
H
|
29
|
Christopher Toudle
|
6-4
|
240
|
R-Soph.
|
***
|
87
|
Kam Walker
|
6-5
|
250
|
R-Soph.
|
***
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Year
|Stars
|
LT
|
74
|
Anthony Belton or
|
6-6
|
330
|
R-Soph.
|
56
|
Bryson Speas
|
6-3
|
310
|
R-Sr.
|
***
|
LG
|
64
|
Chandler Zavala
|
6-5
|
325
|
Sr.
|
75
|
Anthony Carter Jr.
|
6-3
|
300
|
R-Fr.
|
***
|
C
|
50
|
Grant Gibson
|
6-1
|
310
|
Sr.
|
****
|
67
|
Lyndon Cooper
|
6-2
|
330
|
R-Fr.
|
***
|
RG
|
54
|
Dylan McMahon
|
6-4
|
300
|
R-Soph.
|
***
|
53
|
Derrick Eason
|
6-4
|
315
|
R-Jr.
|
***
|
RT
|
52
|
Timothy McKay
|
6-4
|
315
|
R-Soph.
|
***
|
76
|
Patrick Matan
|
6-4
|
310
|
R-Fr.
|
***
Defense
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Year
|Stars
|
LE
|
45
|
Davin Vann
|
6-2
|
295
|
Soph.
|
****
|
44
|
Brandon Cleveland
|
6-4
|
290
|
Fr.
|
****
|
N
|
48
|
Cory Durden
or
|
6-4
|
305
|
Sr.
|
***
|
0
|
Josh Harris
|
6-4
|
325
|
R-Soph.
|
****
|
RE
|
5
|
C.J. Clark
|
6-3
|
300
|
R-Soph.
|
****
|
58
|
Travali Price
|
6-4
|
265
|
R-Fr.
|
***
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Year
|Stars
|
SAM
|
32
|
Drake Thomas
|
6-0
|
230
|
Jr.
|
***
|
27
|
Jayland Parker
|
6-1
|
215
|
R-Fr.
|
***
|
MLB
|
1
|
Isaiah Moore
|
6-2
|
232
|
Sr.
|
***
|
26
|
Devon Betty
|
6-1
|
225
|
Soph.
|
***
|
WLB
|
11
|
Payton Wilson
|
6-4
|
230
|
R-Jr.
|
****
|
2
|
Jaylon Scott
|
6-1
|
225
|
Jr.
|
***
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Year
|Stars
|
NIC
|
13
|
Tyler Baker-Williams or
|
6-0
|
205
|
Sr.
|
***
|
12
|
Devan Boykin
|
5-10
|
185
|
Soph.
|
***
|
SS
|
4
|
Cyrus Fagan or
|
6-1
|
197
|
Sr.
|
****
|
6
|
Jakeen Harris
|
5-10
|
190
|
Jr.
|
***
|
FS
|
10
|
Tanner Ingle
|
5-10
|
186
|
Sr.
|
***
|
20
|
Sean Brown
|
6-0
|
195
|
R-Fr.
|
**
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Year
|Stars
|
LC
|
3
|
Aydan White or
|
6-0
|
185
|
Soph.
|
***
|
24
|
Derrek Pitts Jr.
|
6-1
|
193
|
R-Sr.
|
****
|
RC
|
25
|
Shyheim Battle
|
6-2
|
195
|
R-Soph.
|
****
|
22
|
Teshaun Smith
|
6-3
|
190
|
R-Jr.
|
***
Special Teams
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Year
|Stars
|
PK
|
32
|
Christopher Dunn
|
5-8
|
179
|
Sr.
|
**
|
90
|
Collin Smith
|
5-9
|
185
|
R-Soph.
|
P
|
97
|
Shane McDonough
|
6-1
|
200
|
Sr.
|
98
|
Caden Noonkester
|
6-6
|
200
|
R-Fr.
|
KO
|
90
|
Colin Smith
|
5-9
|
185
|
R-Soph.
|
LS
|
91
|
Joe Shimko
|
6-0
|
220
|
Jr.
|
**
|
92
|
Alex McLaughlin
|
5-10
|
230
|
R-Fr.
|
H
|
98
|
Caden Noonkester
|
6-6
|
200
|
R-Fr.
|
97
|
Shane McDonough
|
6-1
|
200
|
Sr.
|
PR
|
5
|
Thayer Thomas
|
6-0
|
195
|
Sr.
|
21
|
Jalen Coit
|
5-11
|
171
|
R-Fr.
|
***
|
KR
|
8
|
Julian Gray
|
5-11
|
197
|
R-Fr.
|
***
|
3
|
Jordan Houston
|
5-10
|
192
|
Jr.
|
***
