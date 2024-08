NC State opens the season against Western Carolina on Aug. 29 at Carter-Finley Stadium.

The Wolfpack had a few positions open during fall camp, with redshirt junior left guard Anthony Carter holding on to his starting position, and secondary transfers such as nickel Ja'Had Carter (Syracuse/Ohio State) and free safety Donovan Kaufman (Auburn) nailing down starting spots.

NC State also will play offensive lineman Matthew McCabe as a blocking tight end this season.