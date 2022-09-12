NC State's depth chart for Texas Tech game
NC State's depth chart for the Texas Tech game doesn't have any changes to it.
The Wolfpack will host Texas Tech at 7 p.m. Saturday at Carter-Finley Stadium.
Offense
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Year
|Stars
|
13
|
Devin Leary
|
6-1
|
212
|
R-Jr.
|
****
|
14
|
Jack Chambers
|
5-10
|
190
|
Sr.
|
16
|
M.J. Morris
|
6-2
|
192
|
Fr.
|
****
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Year
|Stars
|
3
|
Jordan Houston
or
|
5-10
|
192
|
Jr.
|
***
|
0
|
Demie Sumo-Karngbaye
|
6-0
|
210
|
Soph.
|
***
|
28
|
Demarcus Jones II
|
5-10
|
210
|
R-Soph.
|
34
|
Delbert Mimms III
|
5-11
|
215
|
R-Soph.
|
**
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Year
|Stars
|
X
|
88
|
Devin Carter
or
|
6-3
|
215
|
R-Jr.
|
***
|
11
|
Darryl Jones
|
6-3
|
195
|
Sr.
|
****
|
85
|
Anthony Smith
|
6-2
|
190
|
Soph.
|
**
|
SL
|
5
|
Thayer Thomas
|
6-0
|
195
|
Sr.
|
|
4
|
Porter Rooks
|
6-1
|
195
|
Soph.
|
****
|
21
|
Jalen Coit
|
5-11
|
171
|
R-Fr.
|
***
|
Z
|
15
|
Keyon Lesane
|
5-11
|
190
|
Jr.
|
***
|
8
|
Julian Gray
|
5-11
|
197
|
R-Fr.
|
***
|
84
|
Jasiah Provillon
|
6-2
|
205
|
R-Jr.
|
***
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Year
|Stars
|
Y
|
47
|
Cedric Seabrough
|
6-4
|
245
|
R-Fr.
|
***
|
87
|
Kameron Walker
|
6-5
|
250
|
R-Soph.
|
***
|
H
|
29
|
Christopher Toudle
|
6-4
|
240
|
R-Soph.
|
***
|
48
|
Fred Seabrough
|
6-4
|
250
|
R-Fr.
|
***
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Year
|Stars
|
LT
|
74
|
Anthony Belton
|
6-6
|
330
|
R-Soph.
|
76
|
Patrick Matan
|
6-4
|
310
|
R-Fr.
|
***
|
LG
|
64
|
Chandler Zavala
|
6-5
|
325
|
Sr.
|
75
|
Anthony Carter Jr.
|
6-3
|
300
|
R-Fr.
|
***
|
C
|
50
|
Grant Gibson
|
6-1
|
310
|
Sr.
|
****
|
67
|
Lyndon Cooper
|
6-2
|
330
|
R-Fr.
|
***
|
RG
|
54
|
Dylan McMahon
|
6-4
|
300
|
R-Soph.
|
***
|
53
|
Derrick Eason
|
6-4
|
315
|
R-Jr.
|
***
|
RT
|
56
|
Bryson Speas
|
6-3
|
310
|
Sr.
|
***
|
52
|
Timothy McKay
|
6-4
|
315
|
R-Soph.
|
***
Defense
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Year
|Stars
|
LE
|
45
|
Davin Vann
or
|
6-2
|
295
|
Soph.
|
****
|
5
|
C.J. Clark
|
6-3
|
300
|
R-Soph.
|
****
|
97
|
Claude Larkins
|
6-4
|
282
|
R-Fr.
|
***
|
N
|
48
|
Cory Durden
or
|
6-4
|
305
|
Sr.
|
***
|
0
|
Josh Harris
|
6-4
|
325
|
R-Soph.
|
****
|
RE
|
9
|
Savion Jackson
|
6-2
|
290
|
Soph.
|
***
|
58
|
Travali Price
|
6-4
|
265
|
R-Fr.
|
***
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Year
|Stars
|
SAM
|
32
|
Drake Thomas
|
6-0
|
230
|
Jr.
|
***
|
27
|
Jayland Parker
|
6-1
|
215
|
R-Fr.
|
***
|
MLB
|
1
|
Isaiah Moore
|
6-2
|
232
|
Sr.
|
***
|
26
|
Devon Betty
|
6-1
|
225
|
Soph.
|
***
|
WLB
|
11
|
Payton Wilson
|
6-4
|
230
|
R-Jr.
|
****
|
2
|
Jaylon Scott
|
6-1
|
225
|
Jr.
|
***
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Year
|Stars
|
NIC
|
13
|
Tyler Baker-Williams
|
6-0
|
205
|
Sr.
|
***
|
19
|
Joshua Pierre-Louis
|
5-10
|
175
|
Soph.
|
***
|
SS
|
4
|
Cyrus Fagan
|
6-1
|
197
|
Sr.
|
****
|
12
|
Devan Boykin
|
5-10
|
185
|
Soph.
|
***
|
FS
|
10
|
Tanner Ingle
|
5-10
|
186
|
Sr.
|
***
|
6
|
Jakeen Harris
|
5-10
|
190
|
Jr.
|
***
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Year
|Stars
|
LC
|
24
|
Derrek Pitts Jr. or
|
6-1
|
193
|
Sr.
|
****
|
3
|
Aydan White
|
6-0
|
185
|
Soph.
|
***
|
22
|
Teshaun Smith
|
6-3
|
190
|
R-Jr.
|
***
|
RC
|
25
|
Shyheim Battle or
|
6-2
|
195
|
R-Soph.
|
****
|
3
|
Aydan White
|
6-0
|
185
|
Soph.
|
***
|
22
|
Teshaun Smith
|
6-3
|
190
|
R-Jr.
|
***
Special Teams
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Year
|Stars
|
PK
|
32
|
Christopher Dunn
|
5-8
|
179
|
Sr.
|
**
|
90
|
Collin Smith
|
5-9
|
185
|
R-Soph.
|
P
|
97
|
Shane McDonough
|
6-1
|
200
|
Sr.
|
98
|
Caden Noonkester
|
6-6
|
200
|
R-Fr.
|
KO
|
90
|
Colin Smith
|
5-9
|
185
|
R-Soph.
|
LS
|
91
|
Joe Shimko
|
6-0
|
220
|
Jr.
|
**
|
92
|
Alex McLaughlin
|
5-10
|
230
|
R-Fr.
|
H
|
97
|
Shane McDonough
|
6-1
|
200
|
Sr.
|
98
|
Caden Noonkester
|
6-6
|
200
|
R-Fr.
|
PR
|
5
|
Thayer Thomas
|
6-0
|
195
|
Sr.
|
21
|
Jalen Coit
|
5-11
|
171
|
R-Fr.
|
***
|
KR
|
8
|
Julian Gray
|
5-11
|
197
|
R-Fr.
|
***
|
3
|
Jordan Houston
|
5-10
|
192
|
Jr.
|
***
