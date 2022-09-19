News More News
NC State's depth chart for Connecticut game

The Wolfpack Central staff
NC State's depth chart for the Connecticut game didn't have any changes to it.

The Wolfpack will host UConn at 7:30 p.m. Saturday on RSN at Carter-Finley Stadium.

Offense

Quarterbacks
No. Name Ht. Wt. Year Stars

13

Devin Leary

6-1

212

R-Jr.

****

14

Jack Chambers

5-10

190

Sr.

16

M.J. Morris

6-2

192

Fr.

****
Running backs
No. Name Ht. Wt. Year Stars

3

Jordan Houston

or

5-10

192

Jr.

***

0

Demie Sumo-Karngbaye

6-0

210

Soph.

***

28

Demarcus Jones II

5-10

210

R-Soph.

34

Delbert Mimms III

5-11

215

R-Soph.

**
Wide receivers
No. Name Ht. Wt. Year Stars

X

88

Devin Carter

or

6-3

215

R-Jr.

***

11

Darryl Jones

6-3

195

Sr.

****

85

Anthony Smith

6-2

190

Soph.

**

SL

5

Thayer Thomas

6-0

195

Sr.


4

Porter Rooks

6-1

195

Soph.

****

21

Jalen Coit

5-11

171

R-Fr.

***

Z

15

Keyon Lesane

5-11

190

Jr.

***

8

Julian Gray

5-11

197

R-Fr.

***

84

Jasiah Provillon

6-2

205

R-Jr.

***
Tight ends
No. Name Ht. Wt. Year Stars

Y

47

Cedric Seabrough

6-4

245

R-Fr.

***

87

Kameron Walker

6-5

250

R-Soph.

***

H

29

Christopher Toudle

6-4

240

R-Soph.

***

48

Fred Seabrough

6-4

250

R-Fr.

***
Offensive line
No. Name Ht. Wt. Year Stars

LT

74

Anthony Belton

6-6

330

R-Soph.

76

Patrick Matan

6-4

310

R-Fr.

***

LG

64

Chandler Zavala

6-5

325

Sr.

75

Anthony Carter Jr.

6-3

300

R-Fr.

***

C

50

Grant Gibson

6-1

310

Sr.

****

67

Lyndon Cooper

6-2

330

R-Fr.

***

RG

54

Dylan McMahon

6-4

300

R-Soph.

***

53

Derrick Eason

6-4

315

R-Jr.

***

RT

56

Bryson Speas

6-3

310

Sr.

***

52

Timothy McKay

6-4

315

R-Soph.

***

Defense

Defensive line
No. Name Ht. Wt. Year Stars

LE

45

Davin Vann

or

6-2

295

Soph.

****

5

C.J. Clark

6-3

300

R-Soph.

****

97

Claude Larkins

6-4

282

R-Fr.

***

N

48

Cory Durden

or

6-4

305

Sr.

***

0

Josh Harris

6-4

325

R-Soph.

****

RE

9

Savion Jackson

6-2

290

Soph.

***

58

Travali Price

6-4

265

R-Fr.

***
Linebackers
No. Name Ht. Wt. Year Stars

SAM

32

Drake Thomas

6-0

230

Jr.

***

27

Jayland Parker

6-1

215

R-Fr.

***

MLB

1

Isaiah Moore

6-2

232

Sr.

***

26

Devon Betty

6-1

225

Soph.

***

WLB

11

Payton Wilson

6-4

230

R-Jr.

****

2

Jaylon Scott

6-1

225

Jr.

***
Safeties/Nickel
No. Name Ht. Wt. Year Stars

NIC

13

Tyler Baker-Williams

6-0

205

Sr.

***

19

Joshua Pierre-Louis

5-10

175

Soph.

***

SS

4

Cyrus Fagan

6-1

197

Sr.

****

12

Devan Boykin

5-10

185

Soph.

***

FS

10

Tanner Ingle

5-10

186

Sr.

***

6

Jakeen Harris

5-10

190

Jr.

***
Cornerbacks
No. Name Ht. Wt. Year Stars

LC

24

Derrek Pitts Jr. or

6-1

193

Sr.

****

3

Aydan White

6-0

185

Soph.

***

22

Teshaun Smith

6-3

190

R-Jr.

***

RC

25

Shyheim Battle or

6-2

195

R-Soph.

****

3

Aydan White

6-0

185

Soph.

***

22

Teshaun Smith

6-3

190

R-Jr.

***

Special Teams

Special teams
No. Name Ht. Wt. Year Stars

PK

32

Christopher Dunn

5-8

179

Sr.

**

90

Collin Smith

5-9

185

R-Soph.

P

97

Shane McDonough

6-1

200

Sr.

98

Caden Noonkester

6-6

200

R-Fr.

KO

90

Colin Smith

5-9

185

R-Soph.

LS

91

Joe Shimko

6-0

220

Jr.

**

92

Alex McLaughlin

5-10

230

R-Fr.

H

97

Shane McDonough

6-1

200

Sr.

98

Caden Noonkester

6-6

200

R-Fr.

PR

5

Thayer Thomas

6-0

195

Sr.

21

Jalen Coit

5-11

171

R-Fr.

***

KR

8

Julian Gray

5-11

197

R-Fr.

***

3

Jordan Houston

5-10

192

Jr.

***

——

