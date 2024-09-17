Advertisement

NC State will have new quarterback for Clemson game

NC State will have new quarterback for Clemson game

NC State coach Dave Doeren's recaps the 30-20 win over Louisiana Tech, and the new quarterback starter at Clemson.

 • Jacey Zembal
NC State senior QB commit Will Wilson off to hot start

NC State senior QB commit Will Wilson off to hot start

FORT MILL, S.C. — NC State quarterback commit Will Wilson is off to a magical senior year.

 • Jacey Zembal
Wolfpack newsstand — Sept. 16

Wolfpack newsstand — Sept. 16

The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Monday.

 • Jacey Zembal
Scouting video: NC State QB commit Will Wilson dominates

Scouting video: NC State QB commit Will Wilson dominates

FORT MILL, S.C. — NC State senior quarterback commit Will Wilson showed that the future is in good hands last Thursday.

 • Jacey Zembal
Photo gallery: Louisiana Tech at NC State

Photo gallery: Louisiana Tech at NC State

NC State rallied with a big second half to pull away 30-20 over visiting Louisiana Tech on Saturday.

 • Jacey Zembal

NC State will have new quarterback for Clemson game

NC State will have new quarterback for Clemson game

NC State coach Dave Doeren's recaps the 30-20 win over Louisiana Tech, and the new quarterback starter at Clemson.

 • Jacey Zembal
NC State senior QB commit Will Wilson off to hot start

NC State senior QB commit Will Wilson off to hot start

FORT MILL, S.C. — NC State quarterback commit Will Wilson is off to a magical senior year.

 • Jacey Zembal
Wolfpack newsstand — Sept. 16

Wolfpack newsstand — Sept. 16

The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Monday.

 • Jacey Zembal
Published Sep 17, 2024
NC State's depth chart for Clemson game
The Wolfpack Central staff
The Wolfpack Central staff

NC State freshman quarterback Cedrick Bailey is the new starter for the Clemson road game at 12 p.m. Saturday on ABC.

NC State senior quarterback Grayson McCall is "day-to-day" with an undisclosed injury. Otherwise, no other new changes to the depth chart.

Junior wide receiver Dacari Collins remains first string, but junior wide receiver Wesley Grimes got the start against Louisiana Tech.

Offense

Quarterbacks
No.NameHt.Wt.YearStars

16

Cedrick Bailey

6-6

210

Fr.

****

12

Lex Thomas

5-11

195

R-Fr.

***

Running backs
No.NameHt.Wt.YearStars

7

Jordan Waters

6-0

224

Sr.

***

0

Kendrick Raphael

5-11

205

Soph.

****

20

Daylan Smothers

5-11

195

R-Fr.

****

24

Jayden Scott

5-10

214

Fr.

***

Wide receivers
No.NameHt.Wt.YearStars

X

86

Dacari Collins

6-4

214

R-Soph.

****

80

Terrell Anderson

6-2

204

Fr.

****

84

Jakolbe Baldwin

6-0

196

R-Jr.

***

Z

5

Noah Rogers

6-2

205

R-Fr.

****

6

Wesley Grimes

6-2

193

Jr.

****

82

Keenan Jackson

6-3

200

Fr.

****

IWR

10

Kevin Concepcion

5-11

189

Soph.

****

21

Jalen Coit

5-11

172

R-Jr.

***

14

Jonathan Paylor

5-9

182

Fr.

****

Tight ends
No.NameHt.Wt.YearStars

TE

47

Matt McCabe

6-6

308

R-Jr.

87

Dante Daniels

6-6

272

R-Fr.

49

Reid Mitchell

6-4

256

R-Jr.

Flex Y

15

Justin Joly

6-3

251

Jr.

**

11

Javonte Vereen

6-4

220

Soph.

****

Offensive line
No.NameHt.Wt.YearStars

LT

74

Anthony Belton

6-6

356

R-Sr.


64

Rico Jackson

6-6

323

R-Fr.

***

73

Darion Rivers

6-6

308

R-Fr.

***

LG






75

Anthony Carter

6-3

315

R-Soph.

***

69

Dawson Jaramillo

6-5

300

Sr.

***

79

Kamen Smith

6-5

323

R-Fr.

***

C






56

Zeke Correll

6-3

310

Sr.

****

55

Rylan Vann

6-1

297

R-Soph.

***

RG

52

Timothy McKay

6-4

321

Sr.

***

54

Valen Erickson

6-4

316

R-Soph.

***

RT

65

Jacarrius Peak

6-4

298

R-Soph.

***

76

Patrick Matan

6-4

302

R-Jr.

***

Defense

Defensive line
No.NameHt.Wt.YearStars

LE

1

Davin Vann

6-2

276

Sr.

****

97

Noah Potter

6-6

274

Sr.

***

N

44

Brandon Cleveland

6-4

315

Jr.

****

99

Davin Jackson

6-2

280

R-Soph.

***

52

Chazz Wallace

6-2

317

Sr.

**

RE






13

Travali Price

6-4

270

R-Soph.

***

4

Jy'Kevious Hibbler

6-2

271

Sr.

***

88

Isaiah Shirley

6-3

276

R-Fr.

***

Linebackers
No.NameHt.Wt.YearStars

SAM

8

Devon Betty

6-1

232

Sr.

***

34

Kamal Bonner

6-2

195

R-Fr.

***

MLB

10

Caden Fordham

6-1

228

R-Soph.

***

27

Jayland Parker

6-1

220

R-Jr.

***

WLB






0

Sean Brown

6-0

216

Sr.

**

36

Kelvon McBride

6-3

227

R-Fr.

***

Safeties/Nickel
No.NameHt.Wt.YearStars

NIC

11

Ja'Had Carter

6-1

206

Sr.

**

15

Tamarcus Cooley

5-11

205

R-Fr.

***

SS

7

Bishop Fitzgerald

6-0

202

Sr.

***

19

Kerry Martin

6-2

200

Sr.

***

FS

5

Donovan Kaufman

5-10

215

Sr.

****

14

Terrente Hinton

6-3

211

R-Jr.

***

Cornerbacks
No.NameHt.Wt.YearStars

LC

3

Aydan White

6-0

192

Sr.

***

16

Devon Marshall or

5-11

200

Jr.

2

Jackson Vick

6-0

183

R-Soph.

***

RC

2

Brandon Cisse or

6-0

196

Soph.

***

6

Corey Coley

6-1

188

Sr.

***

Special Teams

Special teams
No.NameHt.Wt.YearStars

PK

94

Kanoah Vinesett

6-1

207

R-Soph.


90

Collin Smith

5-9

198

R-Sr.

P

98

Caden Noonkester

6-6

220

R-Jr.

96

Owen Fehr

5-11

183

R-Soph.

KO

90

Colin Smith

5-9

198

R-Sr.

94

Kanoah Vinesett

6-1

207

R-Soph.

LS






92

Aiden Arias or

6-0

194

Fr.


95

Jake Mann

5-10

232

R-Jr.

H





98

Caden Noonkester

6-6

220

R-Jr.

96

Owen Fehr

5-11

183

R-Fr.

PR





21

Jalen Coit or

5-11

172

R-Soph.

***

10

Kevin Concepcion

5-11

189

Soph.

****

KOR

20

Daylan Smothers

5-11

195

R-Fr.

****

5

Donovan Kaufman

5-10

215

Sr.

****

