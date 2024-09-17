NC State's depth chart for Clemson game

in other news
NC State freshman quarterback Cedrick Bailey is the new starter for the Clemson road game at 12 p.m. Saturday on ABC.
NC State senior quarterback Grayson McCall is "day-to-day" with an undisclosed injury. Otherwise, no other new changes to the depth chart.
Junior wide receiver Dacari Collins remains first string, but junior wide receiver Wesley Grimes got the start against Louisiana Tech.
Offense
Defense
Special Teams
