News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-09-05 11:53:50 -0500') }} football Edit

NC State's depth chart for Charleston Southern game

The Wolfpacker staff
The Wolfpacker staff

NC State's depth chart for the Charleston Southern game Saturday, has a few more "or's" and who will help replace injured H-back Trent Pennix.

Offense

Quarterbacks
No. Name Ht. Wt. Year Stars

13

Devin Leary

6-1

212

R-Jr.

****

14

Jack Chambers

5-10

190

Sr.

16

M.J. Morris

6-2

192

Fr.

****
Running backs
No. Name Ht. Wt. Year Stars

3

Jordan Houston

or

5-10

192

Jr.

***

0

Demie Sumo-Karngbaye

6-0

210

Soph.

***

28

Demarcus Jones II

5-10

210

R-Soph.

34

Delbert Mimms III

5-11

215

R-Soph.

**
Wide receivers
No. Name Ht. Wt. Year Stars

X

88

Devin Carter

or

6-3

215

R-Jr.

***

11

Darryl Jones

6-3

195

Sr.

****

85

Anthony Smith

6-2

190

Soph.

**

SL

5

Thayer Thomas

6-0

195

Sr.


4

Porter Rooks

6-1

195

Soph.

****

21

Jalen Coit

5-11

171

R-Fr.

***

Z

15

Keyon Lesane

5-11

190

Jr.

***

8

Julian Gray

5-11

197

R-Fr.

***

84

Jasiah Provillon

6-2

205

R-Jr.

***
Tight ends
No. Name Ht. Wt. Year Stars

Y

47

Cedric Seabrough

6-4

245

R-Fr.

***

87

Kameron Walker

6-5

250

R-Soph.

***

H

29

Chris Toudle

6-4

240

R-Soph.

***

48

Fred Seabrough

6-4

250

R-Fr.

***
Offensive line
No. Name Ht. Wt. Year Stars

LT

74

Anthony Belton

6-6

330

R-Soph.

76

Patrick Matan

6-4

310

R-Fr.

***

LG

64

Chandler Zavala

6-5

325

Sr.

75

Anthony Carter Jr.

6-3

300

R-Fr.

***

C

50

Grant Gibson

6-1

310

Sr.

****

67

Lyndon Cooper

6-2

330

R-Fr.

***

RG

54

Dylan McMahon

6-4

300

R-Soph.

***

53

Derrick Eason

6-4

315

R-Jr.

***

RT

56

Bryson Speas

6-3

310

Sr.

***

52

Timothy McKay

6-4

315

R-Soph.

***

Defense

Defensive line
No. Name Ht. Wt. Year Stars

LE

45

Davin Vann

or

6-2

295

Soph.

****

5

C.J. Clark

6-3

300

R-Soph.

****

97

Claude Larkins

6-4

282

R-Fr.

***

N

48

Cory Durden

or

6-4

305

Sr.

***

0

Josh Harris

6-4

325

R-Soph.

****

RE

9

Savion Jackson

6-2

290

Soph.

***

58

Travali Price

6-4

265

R-Fr.

***
Linebackers
No. Name Ht. Wt. Year Stars

SAM

32

Drake Thomas

6-0

230

Jr.

***

27

Jayland Parker

6-1

215

R-Fr.

***

MLB

1

Isaiah Moore

6-2

232

Sr.

***

26

Devon Betty

6-1

225

Soph.

***

WLB

11

Payton Wilson

6-4

230

R-Jr.

****

2

Jaylon Scott

6-1

225

Jr.

***
Safeties/Nickel
No. Name Ht. Wt. Year Stars

NIC

13

Tyler Baker-Williams

6-0

205

Sr.

***

19

Joshua Pierre-Louis

5-10

175

Soph.

***

SS

4

Cyrus Fagan

6-1

197

Sr.

****

12

Devan Boykin

5-10

185

Soph.

***

FS

10

Tanner Ingle

5-10

186

Sr.

***

6

Jakeen Harris

5-10

190

Jr.

***
Cornerbacks
No. Name Ht. Wt. Year Stars

LC

24

Derrek Pitts Jr. or

6-1

193

Sr.

****

3

Aydan White

6-0

185

Soph.

***

22

Teshaun Smith

6-3

190

R-Jr.

***

RC

25

Shyheim Battle or

6-2

195

R-Soph.

****

3

Aydan White

6-0

185

Soph.

***

22

Teshaun Smith

6-3

190

R-Jr.

***

Special Teams

Special teams
No. Name Ht. Wt. Year Stars

PK

32

Christopher Dunn

5-8

179

Sr.

**

90

Collin Smith

5-9

185

R-Soph.

P

97

Shane McDonough

6-1

200

Sr.

98

Caden Noonkester

6-6

200

R-Fr.

KO

90

Colin Smith

5-9

185

R-Soph.

LS

91

Joe Shimko

6-0

220

Jr.

**

92

Alex McLaughlin

5-10

230

R-Fr.

H

97

Shane McDonough

6-1

200

Sr.

98

Caden Noonkester

6-6

200

R-Fr.

PR

5

Thayer Thomas

6-0

195

Sr.

21

Jalen Coit

5-11

171

R-Fr.

***

KR

8

Julian Gray

5-11

197

R-Fr.

***

3

Jordan Houston

5-10

192

Jr.

***

——

• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}