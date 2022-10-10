NC State's depth chart for Syracuse game doesn't have any changes, but some will likely happen.

No. 15-ranked NC State plays at No. 18 Syracuse at 3:30 p.m. Saturday on the ACC Network. The availability of redshirt junior quarterback Devin Leary will be in doubt. The Wolfpack will play the first half without redshirt sophomore cornerback Shyheim Battle, who was ejected in the second half for targeting vs. Florida State..

Sophomore right tackle Timothy McKay started against FSU, along with redshirt freshman tight end Cedric Seabrough, sophomore cornerback Aydan White and sophomore nickel Devan Boykin.