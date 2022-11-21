NC State's depth chart didn't change for Louisville last Saturday, but there were several changes on the field in the 25-10 loss.

NC State played without freshman quarterback MJ Morris, senior center Grant Gibson, redshirt junior wide receiver Devin Carter, redshirt junior tight end Trent Pennix, sophomore running back Demie Sumo-Karngbaye, redshirt sophomore tight end Christopher Toudle, redshirt junior outside linebacker Payton Wilson and senior nickel Tyler Baker-Williams.

NC State has taken Gibson and Sumo-Karngbaye off the depth chart Monday for the upcoming game at North Carolina on Friday. NC State has shifted redshirt sophomore right guard Dylan McMahon to center, and inserted redshirt junior right guard Derrick Eason to first strong. Freshman running back Michael Allen is also second string, as is redshirt freshman right guard Sean Hill.

The Wolfpack also has redshirt freshman punter Caden Noonkester on the first string.

NC State will play at North Carolina at 3:30 p.m. Saturday on ABC.