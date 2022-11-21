News More News
NC State's depth chart at North Carolina

The Wolfpack Central staff
NC State's depth chart didn't change for Louisville last Saturday, but there were several changes on the field in the 25-10 loss.

NC State played without freshman quarterback MJ Morris, senior center Grant Gibson, redshirt junior wide receiver Devin Carter, redshirt junior tight end Trent Pennix, sophomore running back Demie Sumo-Karngbaye, redshirt sophomore tight end Christopher Toudle, redshirt junior outside linebacker Payton Wilson and senior nickel Tyler Baker-Williams.

NC State has taken Gibson and Sumo-Karngbaye off the depth chart Monday for the upcoming game at North Carolina on Friday. NC State has shifted redshirt sophomore right guard Dylan McMahon to center, and inserted redshirt junior right guard Derrick Eason to first strong. Freshman running back Michael Allen is also second string, as is redshirt freshman right guard Sean Hill.

The Wolfpack also has redshirt freshman punter Caden Noonkester on the first string.

NC State will play at North Carolina at 3:30 p.m. Saturday on ABC.

Offense

Quarterbacks
No. Name Ht. Wt. Year Stars

16

M.J. Morris

6-2

192

Fr.

****

14

Jack Chambers

5-10

190

Sr.


10

Ben Finley

6-3

201

R-Fr.

***
Running backs
No. Name Ht. Wt. Year Stars

3

Jordan Houston

5-10

192

Jr.

***

24

Michael Allen

5-9

200

Fr.

***

28

Demarcus Jones II

5-10

210

R-Soph.

34

Delbert Mimms III

5-11

215

R-Soph.

**
Wide receivers
No. Name Ht. Wt. Year Stars

X

88

Devin Carter

or

6-3

215

R-Jr.

***

11

Darryl Jones

6-3

195

Sr.

****

84

Jasiah Provillon

6-2

205

R-Jr.

***

SL






5

Thayer Thomas

6-0

195

Sr.


4

Porter Rooks

6-1

195

Soph.

****

21

Jalen Coit

5-11

171

R-Fr.

***

Z






15

Keyon Lesane

5-11

190

Jr.

***

8

Julian Gray

5-11

197

R-Fr.

***

82

Terrell Timmons Jr.

6-2

180

Fr.

***
Tight ends
No. Name Ht. Wt. Year Stars

Y

6

Trent Pennix

6-3

230

R-Jr.

***

47

Cedric Seabrough

6-4

245

R-Fr.

***

H

29

Christopher Toudle

6-4

240

R-Soph.

***

87

Kam Walker

6-5

250

R-Soph.

***
Offensive line
No. Name Ht. Wt. Year Stars

LT

56

Bryson Speas or

6-3

310

R-Sr.

***

74

Anthony Belton

6-6

330

R-Soph.


LG

64

Chandler Zavala

6-5

325

Sr.

75

Anthony Carter Jr.

6-3

300

R-Fr.

***

C

54

Dylan McMahon

6-4

300

R-Soph.

***

67

Lyndon Cooper

6-2

330

R-Fr.

***

RG

53

Derrick Eason

6-4

315

R-Jr.

***

72

Sean Hill

6-3

315

R-Fr.

***

RT

52

Timothy McKay

6-4

315

R-Soph.

***

76

Patrick Matan

6-4

310

R-Fr.

***

Defense

Defensive line
No. Name Ht. Wt. Year Stars

LE

45

Davin Vann

6-2

295

Soph.

****

44

Brandon Cleveland

6-4

290

Fr.

****

N

48

Cory Durden

or

6-4

305

Sr.

***

0

Josh Harris

6-4

325

R-Soph.

****

RE

5

C.J. Clark

6-3

300

R-Soph.

****

58

Travali Price

6-4

265

R-Fr.

***
Linebackers
No. Name Ht. Wt. Year Stars

SAM

32

Drake Thomas

6-0

230

Jr.

***

27

Jayland Parker

6-1

215

R-Fr.

***

MLB

1

Isaiah Moore

6-2

232

Sr.

***

26

Devon Betty

6-1

225

Soph.

***

WLB

11

Payton Wilson

6-4

230

R-Jr.

****

2

Jaylon Scott

6-1

225

Jr.

***
Safeties/Nickel
No. Name Ht. Wt. Year Stars

NIC

13

Tyler Baker-Williams or

6-0

205

Sr.

***

12

Devan Boykin

5-10

185

Soph.

***

SS

4

Cyrus Fagan or

6-1

197

Sr.

****

6

Jakeen Harris

5-10

190

Jr.

***

FS

10

Tanner Ingle

5-10

186

Sr.

***

20

Sean Brown

6-0

195

R-Fr.

**
Cornerbacks
No. Name Ht. Wt. Year Stars

LC

3

Aydan White or

6-0

185

Soph.

***

24

Derrek Pitts Jr.

6-1

193

R-Sr.

****

RC

25

Shyheim Battle

6-2

195

R-Soph.

****

22

Teshaun Smith

6-3

190

R-Jr.

***

Special Teams

Special teams
No. Name Ht. Wt. Year Stars

PK

32

Christopher Dunn

5-8

179

Sr.

**

90

Collin Smith

5-9

185

R-Soph.

P

98

Caden Noonkester

6-6

200

R-Fr.

97

Shane McDonough

6-0

200

R-Sr.

KO

90

Colin Smith

5-9

185

R-Soph.

LS

91

Joe Shimko

6-0

220

Jr.

**

92

Alex McLaughlin

5-10

230

R-Fr.

H

98

Caden Noonkester

6-6

200

R-Fr.

97

Shane McDonough

6-1

200

Sr.

PR

5

Thayer Thomas

6-0

195

Sr.

21

Jalen Coit

5-11

171

R-Fr.

***

KR

8

Julian Gray

5-11

197

R-Fr.

***

3

Jordan Houston

5-10

192

Jr.

***

{{ article.author_name }}