NC State's depth chart at North Carolina
NC State's depth chart didn't change for Louisville last Saturday, but there were several changes on the field in the 25-10 loss.
NC State played without freshman quarterback MJ Morris, senior center Grant Gibson, redshirt junior wide receiver Devin Carter, redshirt junior tight end Trent Pennix, sophomore running back Demie Sumo-Karngbaye, redshirt sophomore tight end Christopher Toudle, redshirt junior outside linebacker Payton Wilson and senior nickel Tyler Baker-Williams.
NC State has taken Gibson and Sumo-Karngbaye off the depth chart Monday for the upcoming game at North Carolina on Friday. NC State has shifted redshirt sophomore right guard Dylan McMahon to center, and inserted redshirt junior right guard Derrick Eason to first strong. Freshman running back Michael Allen is also second string, as is redshirt freshman right guard Sean Hill.
The Wolfpack also has redshirt freshman punter Caden Noonkester on the first string.
NC State will play at North Carolina at 3:30 p.m. Saturday on ABC.
Offense
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Year
|Stars
|
16
|
M.J. Morris
|
6-2
|
192
|
Fr.
|
****
|
14
|
Jack Chambers
|
5-10
|
190
|
Sr.
|
|
10
|
Ben Finley
|
6-3
|
201
|
R-Fr.
|
***
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Year
|Stars
|
3
|
Jordan Houston
|
5-10
|
192
|
Jr.
|
***
|
24
|
Michael Allen
|
5-9
|
200
|
Fr.
|
***
|
28
|
Demarcus Jones II
|
5-10
|
210
|
R-Soph.
|
34
|
Delbert Mimms III
|
5-11
|
215
|
R-Soph.
|
**
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Year
|Stars
|
X
|
88
|
Devin Carter
or
|
6-3
|
215
|
R-Jr.
|
***
|
11
|
Darryl Jones
|
6-3
|
195
|
Sr.
|
****
|
84
|
Jasiah Provillon
|
6-2
|
205
|
R-Jr.
|
***
|
SL
|
|
|
|
|
|
5
|
Thayer Thomas
|
6-0
|
195
|
Sr.
|
|
4
|
Porter Rooks
|
6-1
|
195
|
Soph.
|
****
|
21
|
Jalen Coit
|
5-11
|
171
|
R-Fr.
|
***
|
Z
|
|
|
|
|
|
15
|
Keyon Lesane
|
5-11
|
190
|
Jr.
|
***
|
8
|
Julian Gray
|
5-11
|
197
|
R-Fr.
|
***
|
82
|
Terrell Timmons Jr.
|
6-2
|
180
|
Fr.
|
***
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Year
|Stars
|
Y
|
6
|
Trent Pennix
|
6-3
|
230
|
R-Jr.
|
***
|
47
|
Cedric Seabrough
|
6-4
|
245
|
R-Fr.
|
***
|
H
|
29
|
Christopher Toudle
|
6-4
|
240
|
R-Soph.
|
***
|
87
|
Kam Walker
|
6-5
|
250
|
R-Soph.
|
***
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Year
|Stars
|
LT
|
56
|
Bryson Speas or
|
6-3
|
310
|
R-Sr.
|
***
|
74
|
Anthony Belton
|
6-6
|
330
|
R-Soph.
|
|
LG
|
64
|
Chandler Zavala
|
6-5
|
325
|
Sr.
|
75
|
Anthony Carter Jr.
|
6-3
|
300
|
R-Fr.
|
***
|
C
|
54
|
Dylan McMahon
|
6-4
|
300
|
R-Soph.
|
***
|
67
|
Lyndon Cooper
|
6-2
|
330
|
R-Fr.
|
***
|
RG
|
53
|
Derrick Eason
|
6-4
|
315
|
R-Jr.
|
***
|
72
|
Sean Hill
|
6-3
|
315
|
R-Fr.
|
***
|
RT
|
52
|
Timothy McKay
|
6-4
|
315
|
R-Soph.
|
***
|
76
|
Patrick Matan
|
6-4
|
310
|
R-Fr.
|
***
Defense
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Year
|Stars
|
LE
|
45
|
Davin Vann
|
6-2
|
295
|
Soph.
|
****
|
44
|
Brandon Cleveland
|
6-4
|
290
|
Fr.
|
****
|
N
|
48
|
Cory Durden
or
|
6-4
|
305
|
Sr.
|
***
|
0
|
Josh Harris
|
6-4
|
325
|
R-Soph.
|
****
|
RE
|
5
|
C.J. Clark
|
6-3
|
300
|
R-Soph.
|
****
|
58
|
Travali Price
|
6-4
|
265
|
R-Fr.
|
***
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Year
|Stars
|
SAM
|
32
|
Drake Thomas
|
6-0
|
230
|
Jr.
|
***
|
27
|
Jayland Parker
|
6-1
|
215
|
R-Fr.
|
***
|
MLB
|
1
|
Isaiah Moore
|
6-2
|
232
|
Sr.
|
***
|
26
|
Devon Betty
|
6-1
|
225
|
Soph.
|
***
|
WLB
|
11
|
Payton Wilson
|
6-4
|
230
|
R-Jr.
|
****
|
2
|
Jaylon Scott
|
6-1
|
225
|
Jr.
|
***
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Year
|Stars
|
NIC
|
13
|
Tyler Baker-Williams or
|
6-0
|
205
|
Sr.
|
***
|
12
|
Devan Boykin
|
5-10
|
185
|
Soph.
|
***
|
SS
|
4
|
Cyrus Fagan or
|
6-1
|
197
|
Sr.
|
****
|
6
|
Jakeen Harris
|
5-10
|
190
|
Jr.
|
***
|
FS
|
10
|
Tanner Ingle
|
5-10
|
186
|
Sr.
|
***
|
20
|
Sean Brown
|
6-0
|
195
|
R-Fr.
|
**
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Year
|Stars
|
LC
|
3
|
Aydan White or
|
6-0
|
185
|
Soph.
|
***
|
24
|
Derrek Pitts Jr.
|
6-1
|
193
|
R-Sr.
|
****
|
RC
|
25
|
Shyheim Battle
|
6-2
|
195
|
R-Soph.
|
****
|
22
|
Teshaun Smith
|
6-3
|
190
|
R-Jr.
|
***
Special Teams
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Year
|Stars
|
PK
|
32
|
Christopher Dunn
|
5-8
|
179
|
Sr.
|
**
|
90
|
Collin Smith
|
5-9
|
185
|
R-Soph.
|
P
|
98
|
Caden Noonkester
|
6-6
|
200
|
R-Fr.
|
97
|
Shane McDonough
|
6-0
|
200
|
R-Sr.
|
KO
|
90
|
Colin Smith
|
5-9
|
185
|
R-Soph.
|
LS
|
91
|
Joe Shimko
|
6-0
|
220
|
Jr.
|
**
|
92
|
Alex McLaughlin
|
5-10
|
230
|
R-Fr.
|
H
|
98
|
Caden Noonkester
|
6-6
|
200
|
R-Fr.
|
97
|
Shane McDonough
|
6-1
|
200
|
Sr.
|
PR
|
5
|
Thayer Thomas
|
6-0
|
195
|
Sr.
|
21
|
Jalen Coit
|
5-11
|
171
|
R-Fr.
|
***
|
KR
|
8
|
Julian Gray
|
5-11
|
197
|
R-Fr.
|
***
|
3
|
Jordan Houston
|
5-10
|
192
|
Jr.
|
***
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook