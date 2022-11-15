NC State's depth chart didn't change for Louisville on Saturday.

The Wolfpack had a few changes going into the Boston College game, with wide receiver Devin Carter, tight end Christopher Toudle and nickel Tyler Baker-Williams not playing.

That led to senior wide receiver Darryl Jones starting for Carter, sophomore nickel Devan Boykin started for Baker-Williams. Also, redshirt freshman punter Caden Noonkester boomed away at his spot.

During the game, NC State lost senior center Grant Gibson, redshirt junior H-back Trent Pennix and sophomore running back Demie Sumo-Karngbaye. That created redshirt sophomore right guard Dylan McMahon moving to center, and redshirt freshman Anthony Carter getting inserted at right guard. Freshman running back Michael Allen also played extensively.

NC State will play at Louisville at 3:30 p.m. Saturday on the ACC Network.