NC State's depth chart at Louisville
NC State's depth chart didn't change for Louisville on Saturday.
The Wolfpack had a few changes going into the Boston College game, with wide receiver Devin Carter, tight end Christopher Toudle and nickel Tyler Baker-Williams not playing.
That led to senior wide receiver Darryl Jones starting for Carter, sophomore nickel Devan Boykin started for Baker-Williams. Also, redshirt freshman punter Caden Noonkester boomed away at his spot.
During the game, NC State lost senior center Grant Gibson, redshirt junior H-back Trent Pennix and sophomore running back Demie Sumo-Karngbaye. That created redshirt sophomore right guard Dylan McMahon moving to center, and redshirt freshman Anthony Carter getting inserted at right guard. Freshman running back Michael Allen also played extensively.
NC State will play at Louisville at 3:30 p.m. Saturday on the ACC Network.
Offense
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Year
|Stars
|
16
|
M.J. Morris
|
6-2
|
192
|
Fr.
|
****
|
14
|
Jack Chambers
|
5-10
|
190
|
Sr.
|
|
10
|
Ben Finley
|
6-3
|
201
|
R-Fr.
|
***
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Year
|Stars
|
3
|
Jordan Houston
or
|
5-10
|
192
|
Jr.
|
***
|
0
|
Demie Sumo-Karngbaye
|
6-0
|
210
|
Soph.
|
***
|
28
|
Demarcus Jones II
|
5-10
|
210
|
R-Soph.
|
34
|
Delbert Mimms III
|
5-11
|
215
|
R-Soph.
|
**
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Year
|Stars
|
X
|
88
|
Devin Carter
or
|
6-3
|
215
|
R-Jr.
|
***
|
11
|
Darryl Jones
|
6-3
|
195
|
Sr.
|
****
|
84
|
Jasiah Provillon
|
6-2
|
205
|
R-Jr.
|
***
|
SL
|
|
|
|
|
|
5
|
Thayer Thomas
|
6-0
|
195
|
Sr.
|
|
4
|
Porter Rooks
|
6-1
|
195
|
Soph.
|
****
|
21
|
Jalen Coit
|
5-11
|
171
|
R-Fr.
|
***
|
Z
|
|
|
|
|
|
15
|
Keyon Lesane
|
5-11
|
190
|
Jr.
|
***
|
8
|
Julian Gray
|
5-11
|
197
|
R-Fr.
|
***
|
82
|
Terrell Timmons Jr.
|
6-2
|
180
|
Fr.
|
***
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Year
|Stars
|
Y
|
6
|
Trent Pennix
|
6-3
|
230
|
R-Jr.
|
***
|
47
|
Cedric Seabrough
|
6-4
|
245
|
R-Fr.
|
***
|
H
|
29
|
Christopher Toudle
|
6-4
|
240
|
R-Soph.
|
***
|
87
|
Kam Walker
|
6-5
|
250
|
R-Soph.
|
***
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Year
|Stars
|
LT
|
74
|
Anthony Belton or
|
6-6
|
330
|
R-Soph.
|
56
|
Bryson Speas
|
6-3
|
310
|
R-Sr.
|
***
|
LG
|
64
|
Chandler Zavala
|
6-5
|
325
|
Sr.
|
75
|
Anthony Carter Jr.
|
6-3
|
300
|
R-Fr.
|
***
|
C
|
50
|
Grant Gibson
|
6-1
|
310
|
Sr.
|
****
|
67
|
Lyndon Cooper
|
6-2
|
330
|
R-Fr.
|
***
|
RG
|
54
|
Dylan McMahon
|
6-4
|
300
|
R-Soph.
|
***
|
53
|
Derrick Eason
|
6-4
|
315
|
R-Jr.
|
***
|
RT
|
52
|
Timothy McKay
|
6-4
|
315
|
R-Soph.
|
***
|
76
|
Patrick Matan
|
6-4
|
310
|
R-Fr.
|
***
Defense
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Year
|Stars
|
LE
|
45
|
Davin Vann
|
6-2
|
295
|
Soph.
|
****
|
44
|
Brandon Cleveland
|
6-4
|
290
|
Fr.
|
****
|
N
|
48
|
Cory Durden
or
|
6-4
|
305
|
Sr.
|
***
|
0
|
Josh Harris
|
6-4
|
325
|
R-Soph.
|
****
|
RE
|
5
|
C.J. Clark
|
6-3
|
300
|
R-Soph.
|
****
|
58
|
Travali Price
|
6-4
|
265
|
R-Fr.
|
***
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Year
|Stars
|
SAM
|
32
|
Drake Thomas
|
6-0
|
230
|
Jr.
|
***
|
27
|
Jayland Parker
|
6-1
|
215
|
R-Fr.
|
***
|
MLB
|
1
|
Isaiah Moore
|
6-2
|
232
|
Sr.
|
***
|
26
|
Devon Betty
|
6-1
|
225
|
Soph.
|
***
|
WLB
|
11
|
Payton Wilson
|
6-4
|
230
|
R-Jr.
|
****
|
2
|
Jaylon Scott
|
6-1
|
225
|
Jr.
|
***
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Year
|Stars
|
NIC
|
13
|
Tyler Baker-Williams or
|
6-0
|
205
|
Sr.
|
***
|
12
|
Devan Boykin
|
5-10
|
185
|
Soph.
|
***
|
SS
|
4
|
Cyrus Fagan or
|
6-1
|
197
|
Sr.
|
****
|
6
|
Jakeen Harris
|
5-10
|
190
|
Jr.
|
***
|
FS
|
10
|
Tanner Ingle
|
5-10
|
186
|
Sr.
|
***
|
20
|
Sean Brown
|
6-0
|
195
|
R-Fr.
|
**
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Year
|Stars
|
LC
|
3
|
Aydan White or
|
6-0
|
185
|
Soph.
|
***
|
24
|
Derrek Pitts Jr.
|
6-1
|
193
|
R-Sr.
|
****
|
RC
|
25
|
Shyheim Battle
|
6-2
|
195
|
R-Soph.
|
****
|
22
|
Teshaun Smith
|
6-3
|
190
|
R-Jr.
|
***
Special Teams
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Year
|Stars
|
PK
|
32
|
Christopher Dunn
|
5-8
|
179
|
Sr.
|
**
|
90
|
Collin Smith
|
5-9
|
185
|
R-Soph.
|
P
|
97
|
Shane McDonough
|
6-1
|
200
|
Sr.
|
98
|
Caden Noonkester
|
6-6
|
200
|
R-Fr.
|
KO
|
90
|
Colin Smith
|
5-9
|
185
|
R-Soph.
|
LS
|
91
|
Joe Shimko
|
6-0
|
220
|
Jr.
|
**
|
92
|
Alex McLaughlin
|
5-10
|
230
|
R-Fr.
|
H
|
98
|
Caden Noonkester
|
6-6
|
200
|
R-Fr.
|
97
|
Shane McDonough
|
6-1
|
200
|
Sr.
|
PR
|
5
|
Thayer Thomas
|
6-0
|
195
|
Sr.
|
21
|
Jalen Coit
|
5-11
|
171
|
R-Fr.
|
***
|
KR
|
8
|
Julian Gray
|
5-11
|
197
|
R-Fr.
|
***
|
3
|
Jordan Houston
|
5-10
|
192
|
Jr.
|
***
