NC State's depth chart at Clemson
NC State's depth chart for the Clemson game had changes at two different positions.
NC State plays at Clemson at 7:30 p.m. Saturday on ABC, with both teams ranked in the top 10.
Sophomore right tackle Timothy McKay, who started against UConn last week, is now improved to being an "or" with senior tackle Bryson Speas.
At the nickel spot, sophomore Joshua Pierre-Louis dropped out, and junior Jakeen Harris and sophomore Devan Boykin are both listed on the second string.
Offense
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Year
|Stars
|
13
|
Devin Leary
|
6-1
|
212
|
R-Jr.
|
****
|
14
|
Jack Chambers
|
5-10
|
190
|
Sr.
|
16
|
M.J. Morris
|
6-2
|
192
|
Fr.
|
****
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Year
|Stars
|
3
|
Jordan Houston
or
|
5-10
|
192
|
Jr.
|
***
|
0
|
Demie Sumo-Karngbaye
|
6-0
|
210
|
Soph.
|
***
|
28
|
Demarcus Jones II
|
5-10
|
210
|
R-Soph.
|
34
|
Delbert Mimms III
|
5-11
|
215
|
R-Soph.
|
**
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Year
|Stars
|
X
|
88
|
Devin Carter
or
|
6-3
|
215
|
R-Jr.
|
***
|
11
|
Darryl Jones
|
6-3
|
195
|
Sr.
|
****
|
85
|
Anthony Smith
|
6-2
|
190
|
Soph.
|
**
|
SL
|
5
|
Thayer Thomas
|
6-0
|
195
|
Sr.
|
|
4
|
Porter Rooks
|
6-1
|
195
|
Soph.
|
****
|
21
|
Jalen Coit
|
5-11
|
171
|
R-Fr.
|
***
|
Z
|
15
|
Keyon Lesane
|
5-11
|
190
|
Jr.
|
***
|
8
|
Julian Gray
|
5-11
|
197
|
R-Fr.
|
***
|
84
|
Jasiah Provillon
|
6-2
|
205
|
R-Jr.
|
***
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Year
|Stars
|
Y
|
47
|
Cedric Seabrough
|
6-4
|
245
|
R-Fr.
|
***
|
87
|
Kameron Walker
|
6-5
|
250
|
R-Soph.
|
***
|
H
|
29
|
Christopher Toudle
|
6-4
|
240
|
R-Soph.
|
***
|
48
|
Fred Seabrough
|
6-4
|
250
|
R-Fr.
|
***
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Year
|Stars
|
LT
|
74
|
Anthony Belton
|
6-6
|
330
|
R-Soph.
|
76
|
Patrick Matan
|
6-4
|
310
|
R-Fr.
|
***
|
LG
|
64
|
Chandler Zavala
|
6-5
|
325
|
Sr.
|
75
|
Anthony Carter Jr.
|
6-3
|
300
|
R-Fr.
|
***
|
C
|
50
|
Grant Gibson
|
6-1
|
310
|
Sr.
|
****
|
67
|
Lyndon Cooper
|
6-2
|
330
|
R-Fr.
|
***
|
RG
|
54
|
Dylan McMahon
|
6-4
|
300
|
R-Soph.
|
***
|
53
|
Derrick Eason
|
6-4
|
315
|
R-Jr.
|
***
|
RT
|
52
|
Timothy McKay
or
|
6-4
|
315
|
R-Soph.
|
***
|
56
|
Bryson Speas
|
6-3
|
310
|
Sr.
|
***
Defense
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Year
|Stars
|
LE
|
45
|
Davin Vann
or
|
6-2
|
295
|
Soph.
|
****
|
5
|
C.J. Clark
|
6-3
|
300
|
R-Soph.
|
****
|
97
|
Claude Larkins
|
6-4
|
282
|
R-Fr.
|
***
|
N
|
48
|
Cory Durden
or
|
6-4
|
305
|
Sr.
|
***
|
0
|
Josh Harris
|
6-4
|
325
|
R-Soph.
|
****
|
RE
|
9
|
Savion Jackson
|
6-2
|
290
|
Soph.
|
***
|
58
|
Travali Price
|
6-4
|
265
|
R-Fr.
|
***
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Year
|Stars
|
SAM
|
32
|
Drake Thomas
|
6-0
|
230
|
Jr.
|
***
|
27
|
Jayland Parker
|
6-1
|
215
|
R-Fr.
|
***
|
MLB
|
1
|
Isaiah Moore
|
6-2
|
232
|
Sr.
|
***
|
26
|
Devon Betty
|
6-1
|
225
|
Soph.
|
***
|
WLB
|
11
|
Payton Wilson
|
6-4
|
230
|
R-Jr.
|
****
|
2
|
Jaylon Scott
|
6-1
|
225
|
Jr.
|
***
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Year
|Stars
|
NIC
|
13
|
Tyler Baker-Williams
|
6-0
|
205
|
Sr.
|
***
|
6
|
Jakeen Harris
or
|
5-10
|
190
|
Jr.
|
***
|
12
|
Devan Boykin
|
5-10
|
185
|
Soph.
|
***
|
SS
|
4
|
Cyrus Fagan
|
6-1
|
197
|
Sr.
|
****
|
12
|
Devan Boykin
|
5-10
|
185
|
Soph.
|
***
|
FS
|
10
|
Tanner Ingle
|
5-10
|
186
|
Sr.
|
***
|
6
|
Jakeen Harris
|
5-10
|
190
|
Jr.
|
***
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Year
|Stars
|
LC
|
24
|
Derrek Pitts Jr. or
|
6-1
|
193
|
Sr.
|
****
|
3
|
Aydan White
|
6-0
|
185
|
Soph.
|
***
|
22
|
Teshaun Smith
|
6-3
|
190
|
R-Jr.
|
***
|
RC
|
25
|
Shyheim Battle or
|
6-2
|
195
|
R-Soph.
|
****
|
3
|
Aydan White
|
6-0
|
185
|
Soph.
|
***
|
22
|
Teshaun Smith
|
6-3
|
190
|
R-Jr.
|
***
Special Teams
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Year
|Stars
|
PK
|
32
|
Christopher Dunn
|
5-8
|
179
|
Sr.
|
**
|
90
|
Collin Smith
|
5-9
|
185
|
R-Soph.
|
P
|
97
|
Shane McDonough
|
6-1
|
200
|
Sr.
|
98
|
Caden Noonkester
|
6-6
|
200
|
R-Fr.
|
KO
|
90
|
Colin Smith
|
5-9
|
185
|
R-Soph.
|
LS
|
91
|
Joe Shimko
|
6-0
|
220
|
Jr.
|
**
|
92
|
Alex McLaughlin
|
5-10
|
230
|
R-Fr.
|
H
|
97
|
Shane McDonough
|
6-1
|
200
|
Sr.
|
98
|
Caden Noonkester
|
6-6
|
200
|
R-Fr.
|
PR
|
5
|
Thayer Thomas
|
6-0
|
195
|
Sr.
|
21
|
Jalen Coit
|
5-11
|
171
|
R-Fr.
|
***
|
KR
|
8
|
Julian Gray
|
5-11
|
197
|
R-Fr.
|
***
|
3
|
Jordan Houston
|
5-10
|
192
|
Jr.
|
***
