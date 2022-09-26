NC State's depth chart for the Clemson game had changes at two different positions.

NC State plays at Clemson at 7:30 p.m. Saturday on ABC, with both teams ranked in the top 10.

Sophomore right tackle Timothy McKay, who started against UConn last week, is now improved to being an "or" with senior tackle Bryson Speas.

At the nickel spot, sophomore Joshua Pierre-Louis dropped out, and junior Jakeen Harris and sophomore Devan Boykin are both listed on the second string.