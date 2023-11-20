Advertisement
NC State's depth chart against North Carolina

The Wolfpack Central staff
NC State has some changes at running back, but otherwise have the normal depth chart for the North Carolina game Saturday.

Freshman Kendrick Raphael, redshirt junior Delbert Mimms and converted linebacker Jordan Poole, a redshirt sophomore, all got the "or" treatment at running back.

Offense

Quarterbacks
No. Name Ht. Wt. Year Stars

5

Brennan Armstrong

6-2

212

Sr.

***

13

Ethan Rhodes

6-3

205

R-Fr.

12

Lex Thomas

5-11

195

Fr.

***
Running backs
No. Name Ht. Wt. Year Stars

20

Kendrick Raphael or

5-11

195

Fr.

****

34

Delbert Mimms III or

5-11

215

R-Jr.

**

33

Jordan Poole

6-0

230

R-Soph.

***
Wide receivers
No. Name Ht. Wt. Year Stars

X

8

Julian Gray or

5-11

190

R-Soph.

***

86

Dacari Collins

6-4

212

R-Soph.

****

Z






15

Keyon Lesane

5-11

202

Sr.

***

85

Anthony Smith or

6-2

190

R-Soph.

**

82

Terrell Timmons

6-2

195

Soph.

***

IWR

10

Kevin Concepcion

5-11

187

Fr.

****

21

Jalen Coit

5-11

173

R-Soph.

***
Tight ends
No. Name Ht. Wt. Year Stars

TE

6

Trent Pennix or

6-3

235

Sr.

***

29

Christopher Toudle

6-4

250

Sr.

***

14

Cedd Seabrough

6-4

245

R-Soph.

***

Flex Y

4

Porter Rooks or

6-1

201

Jr.

****

11

Javonte Vereen

6-4

214

Fr.

***
Offensive line
No. Name Ht. Wt. Year Stars

LT

74

Anthony Belton

6-6

330

R-Jr.


65

Jacarrius Peak

6-4

285

R-Fr.

***

LG

75

Anthony Carter

6-3

305

R-Soph.

***

79

Kamen Smith

6-5

316

Fr.

***

C






54

Dylan McMahon

6-4

305

R-Jr.

***

56

Lyndon Cooper

6-2

318

R-Soph.

***

RG






52

Timothy McKay

6-4

312

R-Jr.

***

53

Derrick Eason

6-4

315

Sr.

***

76

Patrick Matan

6-4

302

R-Soph.

***

RT

65

Jacarrius Peak

64

285

R-Fr.

***

66

Matt McCabe

6-6

302

R-Soph.

Defense

Defensive line
No. Name Ht. Wt. Year Stars

LE

1

Davin Vann

6-2

295

Jr.

****

47

Jy'Keveous Hibbler or

6-2

264

Jr.

***

97

Noah Potter

6-6

272

R-Jr.

****

N

5

C.J. Clark

6-3

305

R-Jr.

****

44

Brandon Cleveland

6-4

300

Soph.

****

46

Nick Campbell

6-4

300

R-Fr.

***

RE

9

Savion Jackson

6-2

290

Sr.

***

13

Travali Price

6-4

270

R-Soph.

***

88

Isaiah Shirley

6-3

273

Fr.

***
Linebackers
No. Name Ht. Wt. Year Stars

SAM

2

Jaylon Scott

6-1

225

Sr.

***

10

Caden Fordham

6-1

228

R-Soph.

***

MLB

26

Devon Betty

6-1

232

Jr.

***

27

Jayland Parker

6-1

221

R-Soph.

***

42

Torren Wright

6-3

217

R-Fr.

****

WLB

11

Payton Wilson

6-4

238

Sr.

****

34

Kamal Bonner

6-2

195

Fr.

***
Safeties/Nickel
No. Name Ht. Wt. Year Stars

NIC

8

Robert Kennedy

5-10

188

Sr.

••

4

Cecil Powell

6-0

205

R-Jr.

••

SS

12

Devan Boykin or

5-10

195

Jr.

***

19

Bishop Fitzgerald

6-0

195

Jr.

***

FS

0

Sean Brown or

6-0

207

R-Soph.

**

19

Bishop Fitzgerald

6-0

195

Jr.

***
Cornerbacks
No. Name Ht. Wt. Year Stars

LC

7

Shyheim Battle

6-2

195

R-Jr.

****

14

Terrente Hinton

6-3

205

R-Soph.

***

22

Jackson Vick

6-0

182

R-Fr.

***

RC






3

Aydan White

6-0

189

Jr.

***

25

Brandon Cisse

6-0

182

Fr.

***

21

Nate Evans

6-0

185

R-Soph.

***

Special Teams

Special teams
No. Name Ht. Wt. Year Stars

PK

44

Brayden Narveson

6-0

210

Sr.

••

90

Collin Smith

5-9

185

R-Jr.

P

98

Caden Noonkester

6-6

200

R-Soph.

96

Owen Fehr

5-11

175

Fr.

KO

90

Colin Smith

5-9

185

R-Soph.

94

Kanoah Vinesett

6-1

193

R-Fr.

LS






91

Joe Shimko

6-0

230

Sr.

**

92

Aiden Arias

6-0

194

Fr.

H





98

Caden Noonkester

6-6

200

R-Soph.

96

Owen Fehr

5-11

175

Fr.

PR





21

Jalen Coit

5-11

171

R-Fr.

***

8

Julian Gray

5-11

190

R-Soph.

***

10

Kevin Concepcion

5-11

187

Fr.

****

KOR

8

Julian Gray

5-11

190

R-Soph.

***

82

Terrell Timmons

6-2

195

Soph.

***

2

Michael Allen

5-11

205

Soph.

***

