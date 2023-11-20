NC State's depth chart against North Carolina
NC State has some changes at running back, but otherwise have the normal depth chart for the North Carolina game Saturday.
Freshman Kendrick Raphael, redshirt junior Delbert Mimms and converted linebacker Jordan Poole, a redshirt sophomore, all got the "or" treatment at running back.
Offense
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Year
|Stars
|
5
|
Brennan Armstrong
|
6-2
|
212
|
Sr.
|
***
|
13
|
Ethan Rhodes
|
6-3
|
205
|
R-Fr.
|
12
|
Lex Thomas
|
5-11
|
195
|
Fr.
|
***
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Year
|Stars
|
20
|
Kendrick Raphael or
|
5-11
|
195
|
Fr.
|
****
|
34
|
Delbert Mimms III or
|
5-11
|
215
|
R-Jr.
|
**
|
33
|
Jordan Poole
|
6-0
|
230
|
R-Soph.
|
***
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Year
|Stars
|
X
|
8
|
Julian Gray or
|
5-11
|
190
|
R-Soph.
|
***
|
86
|
Dacari Collins
|
6-4
|
212
|
R-Soph.
|
****
|
Z
|
|
|
|
|
|
15
|
Keyon Lesane
|
5-11
|
202
|
Sr.
|
***
|
85
|
Anthony Smith or
|
6-2
|
190
|
R-Soph.
|
**
|
82
|
Terrell Timmons
|
6-2
|
195
|
Soph.
|
***
|
IWR
|
10
|
Kevin Concepcion
|
5-11
|
187
|
Fr.
|
****
|
21
|
Jalen Coit
|
5-11
|
173
|
R-Soph.
|
***
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Year
|Stars
|
TE
|
6
|
Trent Pennix or
|
6-3
|
235
|
Sr.
|
***
|
29
|
Christopher Toudle
|
6-4
|
250
|
Sr.
|
***
|
14
|
Cedd Seabrough
|
6-4
|
245
|
R-Soph.
|
***
|
Flex Y
|
4
|
Porter Rooks or
|
6-1
|
201
|
Jr.
|
****
|
11
|
Javonte Vereen
|
6-4
|
214
|
Fr.
|
***
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Year
|Stars
|
LT
|
74
|
Anthony Belton
|
6-6
|
330
|
R-Jr.
|
|
65
|
Jacarrius Peak
|
6-4
|
285
|
R-Fr.
|
***
|
LG
|
75
|
Anthony Carter
|
6-3
|
305
|
R-Soph.
|
***
|
79
|
Kamen Smith
|
6-5
|
316
|
Fr.
|
***
|
C
|
|
|
|
|
|
54
|
Dylan McMahon
|
6-4
|
305
|
R-Jr.
|
***
|
56
|
Lyndon Cooper
|
6-2
|
318
|
R-Soph.
|
***
|
RG
|
|
|
|
|
|
52
|
Timothy McKay
|
6-4
|
312
|
R-Jr.
|
***
|
53
|
Derrick Eason
|
6-4
|
315
|
Sr.
|
***
|
76
|
Patrick Matan
|
6-4
|
302
|
R-Soph.
|
***
|
RT
|
65
|
Jacarrius Peak
|
64
|
285
|
R-Fr.
|
***
|
66
|
Matt McCabe
|
6-6
|
302
|
R-Soph.
Defense
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Year
|Stars
|
LE
|
1
|
Davin Vann
|
6-2
|
295
|
Jr.
|
****
|
47
|
Jy'Keveous Hibbler or
|
6-2
|
264
|
Jr.
|
***
|
97
|
Noah Potter
|
6-6
|
272
|
R-Jr.
|
****
|
N
|
5
|
C.J. Clark
|
6-3
|
305
|
R-Jr.
|
****
|
44
|
Brandon Cleveland
|
6-4
|
300
|
Soph.
|
****
|
46
|
Nick Campbell
|
6-4
|
300
|
R-Fr.
|
***
|
RE
|
9
|
Savion Jackson
|
6-2
|
290
|
Sr.
|
***
|
13
|
Travali Price
|
6-4
|
270
|
R-Soph.
|
***
|
88
|
Isaiah Shirley
|
6-3
|
273
|
Fr.
|
***
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Year
|Stars
|
SAM
|
2
|
Jaylon Scott
|
6-1
|
225
|
Sr.
|
***
|
10
|
Caden Fordham
|
6-1
|
228
|
R-Soph.
|
***
|
MLB
|
26
|
Devon Betty
|
6-1
|
232
|
Jr.
|
***
|
27
|
Jayland Parker
|
6-1
|
221
|
R-Soph.
|
***
|
42
|
Torren Wright
|
6-3
|
217
|
R-Fr.
|
****
|
WLB
|
11
|
Payton Wilson
|
6-4
|
238
|
Sr.
|
****
|
34
|
Kamal Bonner
|
6-2
|
195
|
Fr.
|
***
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Year
|Stars
|
NIC
|
8
|
Robert Kennedy
|
5-10
|
188
|
Sr.
|
••
|
4
|
Cecil Powell
|
6-0
|
205
|
R-Jr.
|
••
|
SS
|
12
|
Devan Boykin or
|
5-10
|
195
|
Jr.
|
***
|
19
|
Bishop Fitzgerald
|
6-0
|
195
|
Jr.
|
***
|
FS
|
0
|
Sean Brown or
|
6-0
|
207
|
R-Soph.
|
**
|
19
|
Bishop Fitzgerald
|
6-0
|
195
|
Jr.
|
***
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Year
|Stars
|
LC
|
7
|
Shyheim Battle
|
6-2
|
195
|
R-Jr.
|
****
|
14
|
Terrente Hinton
|
6-3
|
205
|
R-Soph.
|
***
|
22
|
Jackson Vick
|
6-0
|
182
|
R-Fr.
|
***
|
RC
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
Aydan White
|
6-0
|
189
|
Jr.
|
***
|
25
|
Brandon Cisse
|
6-0
|
182
|
Fr.
|
***
|
21
|
Nate Evans
|
6-0
|
185
|
R-Soph.
|
***
Special Teams
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Year
|Stars
|
PK
|
44
|
Brayden Narveson
|
6-0
|
210
|
Sr.
|
••
|
90
|
Collin Smith
|
5-9
|
185
|
R-Jr.
|
P
|
98
|
Caden Noonkester
|
6-6
|
200
|
R-Soph.
|
96
|
Owen Fehr
|
5-11
|
175
|
Fr.
|
KO
|
90
|
Colin Smith
|
5-9
|
185
|
R-Soph.
|
94
|
Kanoah Vinesett
|
6-1
|
193
|
R-Fr.
|
LS
|
|
|
|
|
|
91
|
Joe Shimko
|
6-0
|
230
|
Sr.
|
**
|
92
|
Aiden Arias
|
6-0
|
194
|
Fr.
|
H
|
|
|
|
|
98
|
Caden Noonkester
|
6-6
|
200
|
R-Soph.
|
96
|
Owen Fehr
|
5-11
|
175
|
Fr.
|
PR
|
|
|
|
|
21
|
Jalen Coit
|
5-11
|
171
|
R-Fr.
|
***
|
8
|
Julian Gray
|
5-11
|
190
|
R-Soph.
|
***
|
10
|
Kevin Concepcion
|
5-11
|
187
|
Fr.
|
****
|
KOR
|
8
|
Julian Gray
|
5-11
|
190
|
R-Soph.
|
***
|
82
|
Terrell Timmons
|
6-2
|
195
|
Soph.
|
***
|
2
|
Michael Allen
|
5-11
|
205
|
Soph.
|
***
Follow on Twitter:
@NCStateRivals or @JaceyZembal
Subscribe for free on YouTube:
For Jacey Zembal or The Wolfpack Central
Like on Facebook:
www.facebook.com/TheWolfpackCentral
Follow on Instagram/Threads:
www.instagram.com/thewolfpackcentral
ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: Our NETWORK-WIDE, all-access pass allows you to read every premium message board in the Rivals.com network as part of a bundled add-on to your subscription!
Subscribers can add the All-Access Pass or a 3-Site Bundle in your account profile, under the Subscriptions tab: HERE