NC State rolled to a surprising easy 27-14 win despite its offensive struggles, and improved to 3-0 on the season. NCSU hosts UConn (1-3 overall) next Saturday night, with the Huskies falling 59-0 to Michigan.

The Wolfpack’s defense and special teams created its own breaks, and none were more spectacular than sophomore cornerback Aydan White picking off a fourth-down pass and sprinting 84 yards for a touchdown that gave the Wolfpack a comfortable 20-0 lead with 4:40 left in the second quarter. White later capped his mega-game with a second interception, and he added five tackles and a sack.

NC State’s offense wasn’t sharp Saturday, but it didn’t need to be against visiting Texas Tech.

White looked forward to playing a passing game and delivered with redshirt sophomore cornerback Shyheim Battle out with an injury. He figured the last time he returned a long interception for a touchdown was playing youth football.

“The defense as a whole played really good, and we had four takeaway’s,” White said. “That was a DB’s dream right there, just seeing the green.”

NC State also took advantage of Texas Tech fumbling a punt at its own 14-yard line, with long snapper Joe Shimko recovering it. Self-inflicted wounds led to senior kicker Christopher Dunn to make a 29-yard field goal to give the Wolfpack a 3-0 lead.

Texas Tech’s 29-yard punt to the NC State 44-yard line eventually set up Dunn’s 47-yard field goal and a 6-0 lead with 2:29 left in the first quarter.

“Special teams were very dominant today in that game,” Doeren said. “Chris is really in a good rhythm with his kicks.”

The two opportunities not leading to touchdowns were unfortunate, but the Wolfpack defense was so stout in the first half that the Red Raiders struggle until their last drive of the half.

Texas Tech rushed for just 24 yards in the first half, and 136 total. The Red Raiders had over 100 plays in the double-overtime win over Houston last week, but had just 32 plays in the first half.

NC State’s offense was effective on outside running plays by backs Jordan Houston and Demie Sumo-Karngbaye. The latter ran for a 14-yard touchdown for the Wolfpack’s first touchdown score.

The problem was the passing game. Star quarterback Devin Leary went 6-of-12 passing for just 38 yards in the first half, and was only marginally better in the second half. The issue didn’t prove glaring due to the other Texas Tech miscues, but it wasn’t ideal. Neither was NCSU wide receivers combining for eight catches for 40 yards.

Leary finished going 15-of-23 passing for 121 yards and rushed five times for minus-12 yards. He didn’t turn the ball over but also wasn’t responsible for a touchdown. Doeren figured Leary will be hard on himself in film study.

“Devin is frustrated and I know he can play better,” Doeren said. “The guys have to help him too. We have to make catches for him.”

As another example of NC State offense stepping up in an unconventional manner, the Wolfpack stuffed Texas Tech on fourth down and eight, which seems an odd move for the Red Raiders to go for it at it’s own 35-yard line. The very next player, the Wolfpack threw a backward pass to Thayer Thomas, who found Sumo-Karngbaye for a 38-yard score to put the game away 27-7 with 14:20 left in the game.

Sumo-Karngbaye was glad Doeren had his back after he had fumbled earlier in the game going into the end zone.

“I found him on the bench and he had his head down,” Doeren said. “I told him to look me in the eyes. I said, ‘You need to make up for that.’”