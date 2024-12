NC State's Davin Vann, Zeke Correll named third-team All-ACC

Vann had a terrific senior year with 6.5 sacks and six forced fumbles, including one this past Saturday at North Carolina. Vann finished with 41 tackles, 14 tackles for a loss and 6.5 sacks. Vann led the country with his six forced fumbles, with Stanford’s David Bailey, Clemson’s T.J. Parker and Buffalo’s Red Murdock have five apiece.

Correll didn’t allow a sack this season and had the highest grade on the offensive line for the Wolfpack against Tennessee, Louisiana Tech, Clemson, at California and he was tied vs. Stanford. The Notre Dame transfer was named a team captain, even after missing last spring with a pectoral injury.

Brown made the move from safety to outside linebacker this season, and had 87 tackles, eight tackles for loss, three sacks, six passes defended, three fumble recoveries, two forced fumbles and 13 quarterback hurries.

Fitzgerald, a former junior college transfer, had 51 tackles, three interceptions, six tackles for loss, seven passes defended and forced a fumble.

McKay made the move from right tackle to right guard in middle of last season. He started all 12 games at right guard and had 751 plays and he finished with 49 pancakes this season.