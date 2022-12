NC State senior wide receiver Darryl Jones never thought he'd be playing his old school this month.

Jones played his first four years at Maryland before making the move to NC State, where he reunited with former Terrapins wide receiver coach Joker Phillips.

Jones and the Wolfpack will take on Maryland at 12 p.m. Dec. 30 in the Duke's Mayo Bowl in Charlotte, N.C.

