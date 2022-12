NC State senior kicker Christopher Dunn committed to the Wolfpack on June 24, 2016, in the class of 2018.

Now, Dunn is down to his last game against Maryland on Dec. 30 in the Duke's Mayo Bowl in Charlotte. Dunn breaks down winning the Lou Groza Award and where his many accolades will be celebrated. He also gives advice to the next wave of kicking specialists at NC State.

Click below to watch the video: