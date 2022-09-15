NCSU hosts Texas Tech and offensive coordinator Zach Kitley , who has principles of the Air Raid offense. He had worked with Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Pat Mahomes while at Texas Tech.

NC State coach Dave Doeren has watched his defensive scheme evolve, due in part to opponents such as Texas Tech.

Texas Tech’s offense is part of the reason NC State has evolved to a 3-3-5 defensive scheme over the last 10 years.

“I think the 3-3-5 allows you to do more things in coverage,” Doeren said. “You play some of these up-tempo spread teams that play in space, it allows you to get more bodies there faster to make those plays, but still defend the run game.”

NC State’s defense has seen plenty of similar offenses over the years, but has also evolved. Doeren’s first year in 2013, the Wolfpack played a traditional 4-3 defensive scheme, with Art Norman, T.Y. McGill, Thomas Teal and Darryl Cato-Bishop the four down linemen.

Doeren and then defensive coordinator Dave Huxtable switched to a 4-2-5 in 2014, which Rodman Noel, Jerod Fernandez and Airius Moore rotate through the two linebacker spots.

The highlight of the 4-2-5 scheme was during the 2017 season when defensive ends Bradley Chubb and Kentavius Street, and defensive tackles Justin Jones and B.J. Hill, all were drafted in the first four rounds of the NFL Draft. They are also all still in the league, with Chubb (Denver Broncos), Hill (Cincinnati Bengals) and Jones (Chicago Bears) starting for their respective teams.

NC State allowed 25.2 points, 131.0 rushing yards and 253.2 passing yards per game en route to going 9-4 in 2017.

NC State hired defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Tony Gibson, who had been at West Virginia, and he brought the third difference scheme under the Doeren era — a 3-3-5 alignment.

“I think this type of [TTU] offense, years prior to the switch, we’d be first in the league in rushing defense, but eighth or ninth in passing defense,” Doeren said. “It wasn’t because we didn’t have good corners, but they were on their own a lot. In this defense, you have the ability to help outside in matchups where you worry about Clemson, Louisville and Florida State, who always has a draft pick at wideout.”

Recruiting for defensive lineman and linebackers both radically changed with the new scheme, and it paid off during last year’s 9-3 campaign. Opponents averaged 19.7 points, 124.0 rushing yards and 207.6 passing yards per game last year.

“Tony brought 3-3-5 ideas in and we were a 4-2-5 at the time,” Doeren said. “We were all learning from him, and he was learning from us. We tried to blend the two things with the system we had.”

Gibson is no stranger to facing Big 12 spread offenses from his time at WVU, coaching in the league for five years. Texas Tech had had 168 plays on offense in two games this season — 95 passing attempts and 73 rushing attempts. Keeping quarterback Donovan Smith in the pocket is one of the keys to success.”

“They are an explosive offense,” Gibson said. “They are averaging over 500 yards per game, and their quarterback is athletic and can run. They have big receivers and tailbacks run hard.

“They will be a challenge for us and test everything we have.”

Gibson expects Texas Tech to run up-tempo on offense and get NC State’s defense on its heels.

“We have to do a great job of getting lined up and not blow calls and coverages,” Gibson said. “We can’t just stay simple and stay in the same call the whole night. If we do, they’ll pick us apart.”

It helps NC State to be able to run a 3-3-5 with a talented middle linebacker such as Isaiah Moore, and versatile guys around him. Moore knows Texas Tech will present a challenge. The Wolfpack will also unveil its red LED lighting Saturday.

“This is a big week,” Moore said. “It’s our next opponent, we are playing under the lights in a sold out stadium. It’s a a Pack United game and Pack United week.

“The [red lights] are nice. I can’t wait to see it but I won’t give away too many secrets.”

Doeren pointed out that he always enjoys learning from his coaches, especially new hires, whether on offense or defense. As a former defensive coordinator, learning a new style of defense was rewarding.

“I’m always learning and always studying other people,” Doeren said. “I watch NFL film at least once a week at night to find things. When I was a GA [graduate assistant] at Drake University, we’d study football all the time. I have always carried that with him.”