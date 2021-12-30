NC State running back Zonovan Knight to turn professional

Knight joined his running back teammate Ricky Person Jr. in declaring for the NFL Draft on Thursday.

The 5-11, 210-pound Knight finished his Wolfpack career with 419 carries for 2,286 yards and 18 scores, plus 49 catches for 337 yards. He also proved to be a dynamic kick returner.

Knight had 16 returns for 550 yards and two touchdowns on kick returns this season, and he had a 100-yard touchdown last year.

The Bailey (N.C.) Southern Nash High product, who was a Rivals.com four-star prospect, rushed for over 100 yards in over six games. He picked NC State over Duke, Purdue, North Carolina and Virginia Tech among others.

Jordan Houston will be counted on in a likely running back by committee. The 5-10, 190-pounder rushed 20 times for 83 yards this past season, but did get 101 carries for 526 yards and two scores his freshman year.

Freshman running back Demie Sumo-Karngbaye has also earned praised and played on special teams this past season. Redshirt freshman Delbert Mimms III is another option and brings more size to the position at 5-11 and 220 pounds. The Wolfpack also signed Greenville (N.C.) Rose High running back Michael Allen.

Knight originally verbally committed to Duke, but his ties to NC State run deep. His cousin Dwayne Herndon played at NC State, and his father, Carl Taybron, signed with the Pack out of high school as well.