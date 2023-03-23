NC State junior center Ebenezer Dowuona entered his name into the transfer portal Thursday morning. The 6-foot-11, 225-pounder finished his NC State career averaging 2.6 points and 2.7 rebounds in 16.2 minutes per game in 70 career contests (30 starts).

NC State’s class of 2020 started off with great hope, but three years later, none of the players remain.

The former Rivals.com three-star prospect was rushed into the starting lineup his sophomore year after starter Manny Bates got injured in the first game. He averaged 4.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.7 blocks in 24.5 minutes per game.

Dowuona had 10 points and nine rebounds against future first-round pick Mark Williams in a 88-73 loss at Duke on Jan. 15, 2022, and he also had 10 points and six blocks in a 90-81 win over Louisiana Tech on Nov. 27, 2021, while battling Kenneth Lofton. Dowuona blocked a career-high eight shots in the thrilling 104-100 four-overtime victory against Nebraska on Dec. 1, 2021.

With the additions of centers D.J. Burns and Dusan Mahorcic, the expectations changed for the developing big man. However, Mahorcic suffered a season-ending knee injury Dec. 6, and Dowuona’s role once again changed. He had his best game with 11 points and five boards in the 97-77 win over Virginia Tech on March 8 in the ACC Tournament. Dowuona also provided a spark with five blocked shots in the 63-50 loss at Virginia on Feb. 7.

Dowuona verbally committed to NC State on Oct. 11, 2019, joining a recruiting class that eventually featured forward Josh Hall, point guard Camren Hayes, combo guard Shakeel Moore, power forward Nick Farrar and center Jaylon Gibson, which was ranked No. 5 in the country at one point by Rivals.com.

Gibson elected to pursue professional opportunities, and the rest have transferred. Hayes played his first year at LSU this season, Moore was in his second year at Mississippi State, Gibson made his debut at Winston-Salem State this season and Farrar has played at both Charleston and North Carolina-Wilmington.

The native of Ghana picked NC State over Pitt, USF, Denver and San Diego State, with former assistant coach Roy Roberson as his point man. The former Newman (Ga.) Heritage School product played with Game Elite Florida with current Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler, when he got noticed by NC State and was offered July 31 going into his senior year. His older brother Emmanuel Dowuona started off at Purdue and played for Tennessee State this past year.

NC State currently has one scholarship to use, but that will likely change as more decisions are made.