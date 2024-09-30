NC State feels it has embraced growing together and are willing to come together to improve.

NCSU will be able show whether it has found consistency by playing a struggling 1-3 Wake Forest squad at 12 p.m. Saturday on the CW Network. The Demon Deacons lost 41-38 to Louisiana-Lafayette last Saturday.

NC State coach Dave Doeren also promoted how the Wolfpack are going to help the storm-ravaged areas in the western part of North Carolina, with senior defensive end Davin Vann and his family spearheading the cause. Doeren has one son playing for East Tennessee State, which was left stranded on its trip to The Citadel, and another son at Appalachian State in Boone, N.C.

Click below to watch his opening statement and the questions he took from the media Monday.