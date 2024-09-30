PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1QWFc5UkNZNk1DJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVBYVzlSQ1k2TUMnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
NC State renews long-time rivalry with Wake Forest

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
NC State feels it has embraced growing together and are willing to come together to improve.

NCSU will be able show whether it has found consistency by playing a struggling 1-3 Wake Forest squad at 12 p.m. Saturday on the CW Network. The Demon Deacons lost 41-38 to Louisiana-Lafayette last Saturday.

NC State coach Dave Doeren also promoted how the Wolfpack are going to help the storm-ravaged areas in the western part of North Carolina, with senior defensive end Davin Vann and his family spearheading the cause. Doeren has one son playing for East Tennessee State, which was left stranded on its trip to The Citadel, and another son at Appalachian State in Boone, N.C.

Click below to watch his opening statement and the questions he took from the media Monday.

