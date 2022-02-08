ARDEN — Newly minted junior defensive back prospect Zack Myers raved about NC State following his recent Junior Day visit.

Myers plays football, basketball and is a track and field standout in the long jump and triple jump for Arden (N.C.) Christ School. He hopes to play football and track and field in college, and he proved in Christ School’s win over Asheville (N.C.) Christian that could pinch-hit at point guard if needed.