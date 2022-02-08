NC State remains high on junior Zack Myers' list
ARDEN — Newly minted junior defensive back prospect Zack Myers raved about NC State following his recent Junior Day visit.
Myers plays football, basketball and is a track and field standout in the long jump and triple jump for Arden (N.C.) Christ School. He hopes to play football and track and field in college, and he proved in Christ School’s win over Asheville (N.C.) Christian that could pinch-hit at point guard if needed.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news