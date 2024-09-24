NC State releases its non-conference schedule

Of the seven Group of Five programs NC State will face, just Colgate had a winning record last year, and the Raiders reached the NCAA Tournament.

NC State plays at Kansas — who could open the season at either No. 1 in the country or No. 2 — on Dec. 14.

The Wolfpack will host Texas at 9:15 p.m. Dec. 4 on ESPN2 in the ACC/SEC Challenge.

The Wolfpack will have four games against high-major opponents that will set the tone for what is needed to achieve in the ACC. NC State will play Purdue and either BYU or Mississippi on Nov. 28-29 in San Diego, Calif., in the Rady Children's Invitational.

NC State had its non-conference schedule released while the ACC portion was also let known.

Kansas will likely open the season at either No. 1 or No. 2 in the preseason polls. The Jayhawks went 23-11 overall and 10-8 in the Big 12, falling to Gonzaga in the second round of the NCAA Tournament in a disappointing season.

Kansas aggressively hit the transfer portal, landing Wisconsin scorer A.J. Storr, South Dakota State do-it-all guard Zeke Mayo, Alabama wing shooter Rylan Griffin, Northern Illinois scoring point guard David Coit and former NC State and Missisippi State combo guard Shakeel Moore. Shot-blocking, dunking freshman center Flory Bidunga was added from the prep ranks.

That group joins star senior center Hunter Dickinson, senior point guard Dajuan Harris and senior power forward D.J. Adams. Dickinson averaged 17.9 points and 10.9 rebounds per game last year, while Storr averaged 16.8 points for the Badgers and Mayo averaged 18.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists a contest for South Dakota State.

NC State vs.Purdue is a rematch from the Final Four semifinals. Purdue finished 34-5 overall and 17-3 in the Big Ten, falling 75-60 to Connecticut in the national title game. The Boilermakers return their backcourt of juniors Braden Smith, a point guard, and shooting guard Fletcher Loyer, plus junior power forward Trey Kaufman-Renn. Freshman center Daniel Jacobsen, who is 7-3, could be next in line inside for Purdue.

Smith averaged 12.0 points, 5.8 rebounds and 7.5 assists per game last year, playing off of star center Zach Edey, who went in the lottery to the Memphis Grizzlies. Loyer chipped in 10.3 points a contest and shot 44.4 percent on three-pointers.

If NC State ends up playing Ole Miss on Nov. 29 in San Diego, it's a rematch of last year's 72-52 Rebels win in Oxford, Miss., in the ACC/SEC Challenge. Ole Miss finished 20-12 overall and 7-11 SEC last year, and were active in the transfer portal.

Belmont power forward Malik Dia, North Carolina-Greensboro forward Mikeal Brown-Jones, Virginia Tech point guard transfer Sean Pedulla and Seton Hall forward transfer Dre Davis will help support the backcourt. Dia averaged 16.9 points and 5.8 boards a game at Belmont, and Brown-Jones averaged 18.9 points and 7.5 rebounds a game at UNCG. Pedulla led Virginia Tech with 16.4 points and 4.6 assists per game last year, and Davis averaged 15.0 points and 5.9 rebounds a contest at Seton Hall.

Ole Miss returns point guard Jaylen Murray and shooting guard Matthew Murrell, who combined for 30 points and 6.4 assists per game, plus senior power forward Jaemyn Brakefield.

If NC State plays BYU on Nov. 29, the Cougars also played against NC State last year in Las Vegas, winning 95-86 on Nov. 24, 2023. BYU went 23-11 overall and 10-8 in the Big 12, falling to Duquesne in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Coach Mark Pope was then hired at his alma mater, Kentucky, and the Cougars hired Kevin Young from the NBA assistant coaching ranks.

BYU was active in the transfer portal, luring away Utah junior center Keba Keita, Rutgers senior forward Mawot Mag, and some interesting freshman. NC State tried to land senior small forward Kanon Catchings, who was a Purdue signee, and Russian forward Egor Demin is an intriguing prospect. The 6-8, 231-pound Keita averaged 8.3 points and 5.4 rebounds per game at Utah.

BYU returns junior point guard Dallin Hall, junior wing Richie Saunders, senior wing Trevin Knell and senior power forward Fousseyni Traore, who all averaged at least nine points per game. Traore averaged 10.9 points and 5.2 rebounds per game last year, and Knell chipped in 10.6 points a contest.

NC State will host Texas on Dec. 4 in the ACC/SEC Challenge. The Longhorns went 21-13 overall and 9-9 in the Big 12, falling against Tennessee in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Longhorns, who are in the SEC this season, was aggressive in the transfer portal. Texas landed former Houston/Arkansas wing Tramon Mark, former Creighton/Kansas State power forward Arthur Kaluma, Indiana State's Julian Larry, a combo guard, and power forward Jayson Kent, and Oregon State point guard Jordan Pope.

Texas returns former Virginia center Kadin Shedrick of Holly Springs, N.C., and welcome prep signee Tre Johnson in the backcourt, who Rivals.com ranked No. 5 in the country.

Pope averaged 17.6 points and 3.4 assists per game for the Beavers last year. Mark was a key cog for Arkansas and averaged 16.2 points and 4.3 rebounds per game. Kaluma, who played against NC State in the 2023 NCAA Tournament for the Bluejays, averaged 14.4 points and 7.0 boards per game at KSU last year. Kent averaged 13.5 points and 8.1 rebounds a contest at Indiana State, while playing with Larry, who chipped in 11.0 points and 4.8 assists per game, and shot 46.2 percent on three-pointers.

Of the non-high major programs, Colgate easily had the best season, going 25-10 overall and 16-2 in the Patriot League. The Raiders fell 92-67 to Baylor in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Star guard Braeden Smith transferred to Gonzaga, but Colgate returns two starters, including junior wing Brady Cummins, who averaged 7.3 points per game last year. Big senior center Jeff Woodward, at a listed 6-11 and 270 points, averaged. 7.2 points and 4.2 rebounds in 19.3 minutes per game last year.

Rider went 15-17 overall and 12-8 in the MAAC last year. Senior center Tariq Ingraham, who played in three games over two years at Wake Forest, averaged 9.3 points and 6.5 rebounds per game last year. Former UMass player T.J. Weeks Jr., a senior wing, averaged 10.0 points and 6.3 boards a contest.

Rider welcomes former DePaul guard Zion Cruz, who was ranked by Rivals.com at No. 70 in the class of 2022. Houston Christian wing Jay Alvarez averaged 15.6 points and 4.5 boards a game last year.

William & Mary went 10-23 overall and 4-14 in the CAA and fired coach Dane Fischer. New coach Brian Earl has former Matthews (N.C.) Weddington High standout Chase Lowe back at forward, who averaged 12.5 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game as a sophomore last year. Senior wing Gabe Dorsey averaged a team-high 14.0 points per game and shot 36.5 percent on three-pointers last year.

Coastal Carolina went 9-22 overall and 5-13 in the Sun Belt to finish 13th in the league under a interim coach. Former Western Carolina coach Justin Gray has taken over the Chanticleers program, who lost all five starters. Sophomore center Braeden MacVicar, who is 6-11 and 220 pounds, averaged 6.1 points and 4.0 rebounds in 19.8 minutes per game last year. Coastal Carolina also has former Oklahoma State, New Mexico State and North Carolina A&T wing Marcus Watson, who missed last year with an ACL tear.

Presbyterian went 14-19 overall and 6-10 in the Big South, and lost three starters. Senior forward Kobe Stewart averaged 8.2 points and 4.6 rebounds per game last year, and former Holly Springs High product Kaleb Scott, a senior, averaged 7.2 points and 4.8 rebounds at power forward last year.

South Carolina-Upstate went 10-20 overall and 5-11 to finish last in the Big South, and have new coach Marty Richter. The program lost all five starters and added Buffalo junior wing transfer Kanye Jones averaged 8.0 points per game last year.

Coppin State went 2-27 overall and 1-13 in the MEAC, and returns three starters. Sophomore guard Ryan Archey averaged 9.3 points and 1.5 assists per game last year.