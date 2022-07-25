NC State releases its non-conference schedule

The three-day tournament takes place Nov. 23-25 at Paradise Island in the Bahamas. NC State, Butler, Brigham Young, Dayton, Kansas, USC, Tennessee and Wisconsin, highlight the field.

Austin Peay is coached by Nate James, who is a former Duke player and assistant coach. The Governors went 12-17 overall and 8-10 in the OVC. Big center Elijah Hutchins-Everett averaged 12.3 points and 6.8 rebounds per game, and forward Caleb Stone-Carrawell chipped in 11.4 points and 3.2 rebounds a contest. Stone-Carrawell is the son of current Duke assistant coach Chris Carrawell.

Campbell went 16-13 overall and 8-8 in the Big South last year. The Camels have former NC State assistant coach Mike Summey on staff. Point guard Ricky Clemons leads Campbell, and he averaged 9.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game.

Florida International went 15-17 overall and 5-13 in Conference USA. Guard Denver Jones added 12.5 points and 3.7 rebounds a contest last year, but FIU lost point guard Tevin Brewer to Duquesne.

Elon went 10-22 overall and 7-11 in the CAA, and have a new coach in former Notre Dame player Billy Taylor. Former Missouri wing transfer Torrence Watson leads the way with 9.2 points and 3.0 rebounds a contest. Elon also added former Belmont Abbey point guard Sean Halloran.

William & Mary went through a tough 5-27 season and 4-14 in the CAA. Fourth-year coach Dan Fischer added Pittsburgh transfer Noah Collier and Rice wing Chris Mullins this offseason. Power forward Ben Wright averaged 11.6 points and 5.5 rebounds per game last year.

Coppin State went 9-23 last year with a 6-8 mark in the MEAC, under coach Juan Dixon, the former Maryland great. Leading scorer Jess Zarzuela transferred to Central Michigan. Third-year sophomore forward Nendah Tarke averaged 13.3 points and 6.8 rebounds per game last year.

Furman went 22-12 overall and 12-6 in the Southern Conference, and have added former Wake Forest point guard Carter Whitt, who the Wolfpack recruited out of Raleigh Leesville Road High.

Furman has a strong one-two punch coming back with guard Mike Bothwell and power forward Jalen Slawson. Bothwell led the team in scoring with 15.7 points per game, plus 4.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists. He is a career 34.3 percent three-point shooter. Slawson averaged 14.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game.

Vanderbilt went 19-17 overall and 7-11 in the SEC under coach Jerry Stackhouse, who played at UNC and in the NBA. However, star guard Scotty Pippen Jr. entered the NBA Draft. Senior forward Jordan Wright returns and he averaged 12.3 points and 6.4 rebounds per game last year. Three Rivals.com four-star prospects and two three-star recruits are in Vanderbilt's class of 2022.