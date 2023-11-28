NC State redshirt soph CB Nate Evans leaving NC State
NC State redshirt sophomore cornerback Nate Evans will be entering the NCAA Transfer portal.
Evans was listed as the third-string cornerback throughout the season, but never played in a game.
Evans played in three games on special teams in 2021 with one tackle, and three games in 2022, two of which were on defense for a combined 24 snaps.
The 6-foot, 185-pounder was a Rivals.com three-star prospect in the class of 2021 coming out of Virginia Beach (Va.) Cox High. He was verbally committed to Tennessee from Nov. 10, 2019-to-June 2, 2020, but then flipped to NC State.
He was ranked the No. 63 cornerback in the country and was the No. 17 overall player in Virginia in the class of 2021.
Evans’ older brothers are former Florida State cornerback and Levonta Taylor and current Texas Christian cornerback Keontae Jenkins.
NC State players who have left the program:
• Michael Allen, running back, sophomore
• Micah Crowell, running back, redshirt sophomore
• Darius Edmundson, safety, senior
• Nate Evans, cornerback, redshirt sophomore
• Jordan Houston, running back, senior
• Anthony Smith, wide receiver, redshirt sophomore
• Christopher Toudle, tight end, redshirt junior
• Daejuan Thompson, outside linebacker, redshirt freshman
