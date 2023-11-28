Evans was listed as the third-string cornerback throughout the season, but never played in a game.

Evans played in three games on special teams in 2021 with one tackle, and three games in 2022, two of which were on defense for a combined 24 snaps.

The 6-foot, 185-pounder was a Rivals.com three-star prospect in the class of 2021 coming out of Virginia Beach (Va.) Cox High. He was verbally committed to Tennessee from Nov. 10, 2019-to-June 2, 2020, but then flipped to NC State.

He was ranked the No. 63 cornerback in the country and was the No. 17 overall player in Virginia in the class of 2021.

Evans’ older brothers are former Florida State cornerback and Levonta Taylor and current Texas Christian cornerback Keontae Jenkins.