Wright is the 13th different player from NC State who plans to transfer, and a 14th has elected to give up football.

The 6-foot-3, 217-pounder from Kannapolis (N.C.) Brown High played seven games on special teams this season and had two tackles. The redshirt freshman will have three years of eligibility remaining.

Wright was the No. 8 overall player in the state of North Carolina in the class of 2022, and the No. 23 outside linebacker nationally. He had 116 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, four sacks and three interceptions his senior year at Brown High.

Wright narrowed his options to Duke, NC State and West Virginia, and made an official visit to the Mountaineers, before choosing the Wolfpack on June 3, 2021. Nine colleges offered Wright, with NCSU offering him June 2, 2020.

NC State has now lost four of 12 members from its class of 2022.