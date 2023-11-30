NC State redshirt freshman Torren Wright leaving program
Former Rivals.com four-star prospect Torren Wright is planning to enter the NCAA transfer portal.
Wright is the 13th different player from NC State who plans to transfer, and a 14th has elected to give up football.
The 6-foot-3, 217-pounder from Kannapolis (N.C.) Brown High played seven games on special teams this season and had two tackles. The redshirt freshman will have three years of eligibility remaining.
Wright was the No. 8 overall player in the state of North Carolina in the class of 2022, and the No. 23 outside linebacker nationally. He had 116 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, four sacks and three interceptions his senior year at Brown High.
Wright narrowed his options to Duke, NC State and West Virginia, and made an official visit to the Mountaineers, before choosing the Wolfpack on June 3, 2021. Nine colleges offered Wright, with NCSU offering him June 2, 2020.
NC State has now lost four of 12 members from its class of 2022.
NC State players who have left the program:
• Michael Allen, running back, sophomore
• C.J. Clark, nose tackle, redshirt junior
• Micah Crowell, running back, redshirt sophomore
• Darius Edmundson, safety, senior
• Nate Evans, cornerback, redshirt sophomore
• Jakeen Harris, safety, fifth-year senior
• Jordan Houston, running back, senior
• MJ Morris, quarterback, sophomore
• Porter Rooks, wide receiver, senior
• Cedric Seabrough, tight end, redshirt sophomore
• Anthony Smith, wide receiver, redshirt sophomore
• Christopher Toudle, tight end, redshirt junior
• Daejuan Thompson, outside linebacker, redshirt freshman
• Torren Wright, middle linebacker, redshirt freshman
