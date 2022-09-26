“Twenty years is a long time,” Doeren said. “It’s something that should be noted and something people should be excited about. I’m proud of our players, who three years ago were 4-8. They have worked really hard to get our football team where it is right now.”

The hype of the previous matchups won’t measure up to having the No. 10 Wolfpack travel to play the No. 5 Tigers at 7:30 p.m. on ABC. Being ranked in the top 10 is relatively new for NC State, which achieved the feat for the first time since Oct. 28, 2002, after a 9-0 start. The Wolfpack had just crushed Clemson 38-6 in Death Valley, but fell 24-17 at home against Georgia Tech on Nov. 2, 2002.

The NC State at Clemson game Saturday is the seventh time coach Dave Doeren has been in a game with both teams ranked.

The 1957 Wolfpack squad became the first in school history to get ranked No. 10 in the country Oct. 28. It lasted for two weeks. The 1967 NC State squad spent six weeks in the top 10, and the 1974 Wolfpack was ranked No. 10 on Oct. 14, but fell the next week at North Carolina.

The ranking is the highest in the Doeren era.

“We are going to embrace the opportunity of being there, and we know a lot that goes with it,” Doeren said. “I think it’s something to celebrate for sure. It’s not something to say ‘We have arrived yet.’ The rankings at the end matter a lot more than they do after the fourth week.”

NC State went through a drought where the Wolfpack weren’t ranked once between the end of the 2010 season and Oct. 1, 2017, which was the first time Doeren had a team ranked by The Associated Press.

The highest previous ranking under Doeren was No. 14 in the country on Oct. 22, 2017. However, the Wolfpack fell 35-14 at No. 9-ranked Notre Dame the next week.

Other “bigger” games of the Doeren era, the 2018 squad was ranked No. 16 and went at No. 3 Clemson, but lost 41-7.

“I haven’t studied 35 years worth of games,” Doeren said. “I don’t want to speak out of tongue on that. In my 10 years, probably so [the biggest]. It’s a great opportunity against a great team at a great venue. It’s everything you wanted.”

Last year’s team climbed to No. 18 after a 5-1 start, but fell 31-30 at unranked Miami the next week Oct. 23, 2021. However, NC State did finish No. 18 in the country.

The lofty ranking, which will only get higher with a win, caused Doeren to reflect some Monday. He expected the Wolfpack to be 4-0 going into this game.

“It’s not for me,” Doeren said. “It is significant for our team. It’s for our University and alumni. It’s great.

“We worked really hard to move ourselves up in the national footprint of this sport. It has taken a lot of time, blood, sweat and tears and commitment from a lot of people. I know it’s not a stationary spot — you go up or down based on your performance. You have to still get to that spot.”

Doeren talked to the players about eating the right food this week, getting enough rest and treatment and going to class. It’s about stacking good day after good day.

“One of the things I talked to the team yesterday, enjoy the moment,” Doeren said. “Enjoy the stage, enjoy the opportunity that is in front of you. That isn’t what this week is about. It’s about winning the game. How do you win the game? By having the best Tuesday practice of the season.”

Doeren knows the players can easily get distracted this week.

“Don’t spend time on your phone reading about how great the game is going to be,” Doeren said. “Lets focus on watching on watching film. Lets focus on first down, second down, third down and red zone. All the things we need to be good at.”

NC State has a veteran team, which was in the top 25 going into seven of its games last year, and would have been an eight if the Holiday Bowl didn’t get canceled.

“We have a lot of guys that played football,” Doeren said. “That’s good. They’ve been in big games and won big games. They bring a calmness to the locker room. They are talking the right way.

“They can be calm in the midst of a storm.”

NC State upset then No. 9-ranked Clemson 27-21 in double overtime. The majority of the players are back from that contest, but the Tigers have new coordinators on offense and defense.

“I watched last year’s game,” Doeren said. “Offensively, it’s the same. [Offensive coordinator] Coach [Brandon] Streeter is very similar to what they were. The personnel is very similar on offense.

“Defensively, they’ve changed more than they have offensively. Player wise, it helps to go back on who gave us problems and how they attacked us. I know they will study that as well.”

Doeren said after Saturday’s win over UConn how improved Clemson junior quarterback DJ Uiagalelei has been through four games. The oft-criticized Uiagalelei has gone 83-of-129 passing for 1,033 yards, 10 touchdowns and one interception, plus 41 carries for 169 yards and a score.

Doeren repeated his praise of the former Rivals.com five-star prospect Monday. He added that the play of his teammates have also been a big bonus.

“He has endured a lot of criticism,” Doeren said. “His completion rate is up and he’s throwing good deep balls. A year ago, he was overthrowing guys. Now, a lot of guys have a chance to make plays. You can see his chemistry is good with his receivers.”