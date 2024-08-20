New NC State running back Daylan Smothers has practiced and played in spring games, but to finally get to play in a real game that counts is something he is looking forward too.

Charlotte (N.C.) Chambers High fell 14-2 to Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons on Dec 11, 2021, with a horrific storm passing through part of the NCHSAA 4A title game at Carter-Finley Stadium. He rushed for 1,581 yards and 28 touchdowns his junior year.

The 5-foot-11, 182-pound Smothers transferred to West Charlotte High his senior year and was ruled ineligible by the NCHSAA. He ended up picking Oklahoma over NC State and Florida State and redshirted last year and had 11 carries for 42 yards.

Smothers elected to hit the transfer portal and come back home, where he's reunited with his former Chambers teammate, sophomore wide receiver Kevin Concepcion. Smothers will make his Wolfpack debut Aug. 29 against Western Carolina at Carter-Finley Stadium.

Rivals.com ranked Smothers the No. 15 running back in the country and the No. 6 overall player in the state of North Carolina in the class of 2023.