Can one official visit make a difference? It sure did for Zymicah Wilkins.

Wilkins was close to shutting down his recruitment after taking one official visit, which was to Georgetown on Sept. 6-8, but NC State rallied hard to get him on campus this past Thursday-through-Saturday, and the efforts paid off. Wilkins and his parents were able to take in Raleigh and he verbally committed Saturday afternoon over the Hoyas.