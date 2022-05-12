NC State quarterback signee MJ Morris was able to take in the Wolfpack’s spring game April 9, and soon will be on campus for good.

Morris was one of three Rivals.com four-star prospects and the lone member in the Rivals250, checking in at No. 237 overall in the class of 2022. He was the No. 3 dual-threat quarterback in the country and the No. 24 overall player in Georgia.