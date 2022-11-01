Leary knew something was wrong when he couldn’t lift his arm above his head following the game. He ended up having his surgery with Dr. James Andrews on Oct. 11.

Leary was the preseason ACC player of the year selection and was expected to lead the Wolfpack to a run at a potential ACC title and 10-plus wins this season. NC State could still reach 10 wins, but Leary had his season get turned upside-down after suffering a torn pectoral against Florida State on Oct. 8.

The script for NC State redshirt junior Devin Leary has completely changed from two months ago, and he’s trying to process that.

The injury leaves Leary with more questions than answers about his future, but he has time to sort everything out. Leary figures it could be four-to-six months before he can resume throwing a football again.

“The average pec tear for any athlete is three-to-four months is what Dr. Andrews has told me,” Leary said. “Me having to be able to throw, will be an additional one-to-two month throwing protocol that I’ll have to go through. I have to make sure I get all my strength back in my arm.

“It’s open to be four-to-six [months] but the biggest thing is making sure the stitches and everything heal correctly back to the bone.”

The NFL underclassmen deadline is Jan. 16, but because Leary has been in college for five years, it remains to be seen when he formally has to make a decision. Leary will be 24 years old next year.

Leary is trying to attack his rehab every single day, and he understands that process after having his season end with a broken left fibula against Duke on Oct. 17, 2020.

“I haven’t made any decisions,” Leary said. “For me, it’s day-by-day. I just need to get healthy. This isn’t ideal or what I wanted to happen. At this point, the priority for me is to get healthy.”

Leary has gone 118-of-193 passing for 1,265 yards, 11 touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He also added three rushing scores. He understands he has a good body of work, but admitted every season is going to be different, and that was proven true this fall.

“I wouldn’t say there was any added pressure [with the preseason hype], but who can consistency play at a high level,” Leary said. “I think every single year in college football is different. Every team is different.”

Leary has thrown for 6,807 career yards, 62 touchdowns and just 16 interceptions in his NC State career. He's played enough to establish his NFL resume, but he's also a competitor and perfectionist at the same time. He is glad he doesn't have to make any big decisions this month.

"Any quarterback can always say they've left out plays out on the field," Leary said. "At the same time, coming into NC State and having the privilege to start here and play at a high level, I feel I have that capability of playing in the NFL.

"There are still other things I can display. There are still a lot more things I can put on film."

Leary’s other main priority is helping freshman quarterback MJ Morris and senior Jack Chambers. It took NC State nearly eight quarters to figure out that freshman Morris will take over the job from Leary.

“I was super proud of MJ [against Virginia Tech],” Leary said. “As soon as we got here, we knew how special he would be. It was really only a matter of time before he got his shot and opportunity. I’m just super proud of being in that quarterback room.”

Leary has tried to mentor Morris in any way he can, similar to how former NCSU quarterback Ryan Finley showed Leary the standard.

“MJ reminded me a lot of myself growing up, especially when I got here,” Leary said. “Just super confident and wants to learn football. He wants to understand the ins and outs of the game.”

Leary recalled how he helped redshirt junior outside linebacker Payton Wilson last year during his shoulder operation. In turn, Wilson has been reaching out to his former roommate in recent weeks.

Leary has also tried to help the other "long-term" injury players such as wide receiver Anthony Smith, linebacker Chase Hattley and defensive lineman Davin Jackson. NCSU also unfortunately lost junior defensive end Savion Jackson with a knee injury against Syracuse.

"There is always going to be a brighter side at the end of the road," Leary said. "I'm just glad to be able to help them mentally too."