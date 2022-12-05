If NC State redshirt junior quarterback Devin Leary is going to play college football next year, it won't be with the Wolfpack. Leary is set to enter the transfer portal, while navigating his timeline with recovering from his torn pectoral surgery. He still has until mid-January to make a final decision about entering the NFL Draft.

NC State quarterback Devin Leary will enter the transfer portal. (Ken Martin/The Wolfpacker)

Leary was the preseason ACC player of the year selection but his season became unraveled after suffering a torn pectoral against Florida State on Oct. 8. He subsequently had surgery with Dr. James Andrews on Oct. 11, with the hope he could resume throwing around February. Leary went 118-of-193 passing for 1,265 yards, 11 touchdowns and four interceptions this past season. He also added three rushing scores. Leary has thrown for 6,807 career yards, 62 touchdowns and just 16 interceptions in his NC State career. Leary's departure leaves NC State with freshman MJ Morris, redshirt freshman Ben Finley and class of 2023 recruit Lex Thomas as scholarship quarterbacks.

Past NC State prep QB signees that transferred since 2002 Player Recruiting class New college Aaron McLaughlin 2021 Jacksonville State/TBD Ty Evans 2019 Texas State Devin Leary 2018 TBD Matt McKay 2017 Montana State/Elon Jalan McClendon 2014 Baylor Bryant Shirreffs 2013 Connecticut Manny Stocker 2012 Tennessee-Martin/Pittsburgh Russell Wilson 2007 Wisconsin Justin Burke 2006 Louisville Michael Greco 2005 Central Florida