NC State quarterback Devin Leary to enter transfer portal
If NC State redshirt junior quarterback Devin Leary is going to play college football next year, it won't be with the Wolfpack.
Leary is set to enter the transfer portal, while navigating his timeline with recovering from his torn pectoral surgery. He still has until mid-January to make a final decision about entering the NFL Draft.
Leary was the preseason ACC player of the year selection but his season became unraveled after suffering a torn pectoral against Florida State on Oct. 8. He subsequently had surgery with Dr. James Andrews on Oct. 11, with the hope he could resume throwing around February.
Leary went 118-of-193 passing for 1,265 yards, 11 touchdowns and four interceptions this past season. He also added three rushing scores.
Leary has thrown for 6,807 career yards, 62 touchdowns and just 16 interceptions in his NC State career.
Leary's departure leaves NC State with freshman MJ Morris, redshirt freshman Ben Finley and class of 2023 recruit Lex Thomas as scholarship quarterbacks.
|Player
|Recruiting class
|New college
|
Aaron McLaughlin
|
2021
|
Jacksonville State/TBD
|
Ty Evans
|
2019
|
Texas State
|
Devin Leary
|
2018
|
TBD
|
Matt McKay
|
2017
|
Montana State/Elon
|
Jalan McClendon
|
2014
|
Baylor
|
Bryant Shirreffs
|
2013
|
Connecticut
|
Manny Stocker
|
2012
|
Tennessee-Martin/Pittsburgh
|
Russell Wilson
|
2007
|
Wisconsin
|
Justin Burke
|
2006
|
Louisville
|
Michael Greco
|
2005
|
Central Florida
