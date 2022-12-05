News More News
NC State quarterback Devin Leary to enter transfer portal

Jacey Zembal
Writer
@NCStateRivals

If NC State redshirt junior quarterback Devin Leary is going to play college football next year, it won't be with the Wolfpack.

Leary is set to enter the transfer portal, while navigating his timeline with recovering from his torn pectoral surgery. He still has until mid-January to make a final decision about entering the NFL Draft.

Leary was the preseason ACC player of the year selection but his season became unraveled after suffering a torn pectoral against Florida State on Oct. 8. He subsequently had surgery with Dr. James Andrews on Oct. 11, with the hope he could resume throwing around February.

Leary went 118-of-193 passing for 1,265 yards, 11 touchdowns and four interceptions this past season. He also added three rushing scores.

Leary has thrown for 6,807 career yards, 62 touchdowns and just 16 interceptions in his NC State career.

Leary's departure leaves NC State with freshman MJ Morris, redshirt freshman Ben Finley and class of 2023 recruit Lex Thomas as scholarship quarterbacks.

Past NC State prep QB signees that transferred since 2002
Player Recruiting class New college

Aaron McLaughlin

2021

Jacksonville State/TBD

Ty Evans

2019

Texas State

Devin Leary

2018

TBD

Matt McKay

2017

Montana State/Elon

Jalan McClendon

2014

Baylor

Bryant Shirreffs

2013

Connecticut

Manny Stocker

2012

Tennessee-Martin/Pittsburgh

Russell Wilson

2007

Wisconsin

Justin Burke

2006

Louisville

Michael Greco

2005

Central Florida
Additionally, former transfers Pete Thomas left in 2014 for Louisiana-Monroe, and Bailey Hockman left in 2021 for Middle Tennessee State.

