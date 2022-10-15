NC State redshirt junior quarterback Devin Leary is done for the season. Leary will have surgery with Dr. James Andrews to repair his torn pectoral, which was suffered with 4:59 left in the third quarter of the Florida State game. Time will tell if that is Leary's last game in a Wolfpack uniform or if it causes him to use his last year of eligibility. Leary had gone 118-of-193 passing for 1,265 yards and 11 touchdowns, plus four interceptions. He also has rushed for three scores.

NC State redshirt junior quarterback Devin Leary is done for the season with a torn pectoral suffered against Florida State last Saturday. (USA Today Sports)

Leary will be replaced by Charleston Southern walk-on graduate transfer Jack Chambers, with freshman MJ Morris and redshirt freshman Ben Finley behind him. The Wolfpack (5-1 overall) play at Syracuse at 3:30 p.m. today. The 23-year-old Leary was named the ACC preseason player of the year after a decorated 2021 season. He threw for 3,433 yards, 35 touchdowns and five interceptions for the 9-3 Wolfpack. Leary set a new school record for touchdowns in a single season. Leary was one of just three quarterbacks in ACC history to throw for 3,400-plus yards and 35 touchdowns in the regular season. He joined Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett, who also did it last year, and former Florida State star Jameis Winston, who achieved it in 2013. He was honorable mention last year.