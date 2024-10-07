NC State QB Grayson McCall has concussion, but in good spirits

NC State senior quarterback Grayson McCall took a vicious hit from multiple Wake Forest defenders last Saturday.

NC State coach Dave Doeren gave an update that McCall suffered a concussion, but no other injuries and left the hospital Saturday evening. Doeren said McCall was in good spirits and surrounded by his girlfriend and parents.

McCall will enter the concussion protocol and discussions about his playing future will happen down the road after he goes through the various steps.

Wake Forest returned the fumble 88 yards to the two-yard line and scored two plays later to take a 10-0 lead. Wake Forest went on to have a comeback 34-30 victory.

Click below to watch his opening statement and the questions he took from the media Monday.